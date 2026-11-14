$97 Million Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Gets Good News From Seahawks

This probably wasn’t how Trevon Diggs envisioned this part of his NFL career playing out, but, to put it lightly, he made his own bed and now he gets to sleep in it.

Diggs, a former NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, was elevated to the Seattle Seahawks’ active roster on Saturday ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders – part of a yo-yo season for Diggs.

“The Seahawks elevated CB Trevon Diggs and OT Bobby Hart from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“Seahawks elevated CB Trevon Diggs from the practice squad for Sunday’s game,” Sleeper Seahawks wrote on its official X account.

“The Seahawks have elevated OT Bobby Hart and CB Trevon Diggs from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game in Las Vegas,” Seahawks reporter Curtis Crabtree wrote on X.

Diggs Paid $97 Million Before Career Spiral

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the following 3 seasons.

After his release, the Green Bay Packers claimed Diggs off waivers on December 31 — just 1 day after the Cowboys released him.

Diggs’ absence in 2025 included missing 8 games following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

Trevon Diggs Goes Viral After On-Field Humiliation

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans went mega-viral in Week 5 for his brutal diss of Diggs.

The video that had the internet buzzing showed Diggs talking trash to Evans. Instead of talking back, Evans grabbed Diggs by the shoulder to check the back of his jersey to see who he was, and Diggs responded by popping Evans in the face with a quick, open-handed jab.

Evans, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and faced Diggs enough to remember who he is, is in his first season with the 49ers.

As one might imagine, the internet went crazy over the video.

“I honestly didn’t know it was him … I was like, ‘Who are you?’ Then I looked and made sure: ‘Oh, it’s f—in’ Diggs,’” Evans said after the game.