Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Add $20 Million All-Pro Atop Free-Agent ‘Wishlist’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cowboys potential target Stefon Diggs
Getty
Cowboys potential target Stefon Diggs

The Cowboys were able to take care of Job 1 in this NFL offseason, have a coach, hiring new guy Brian Schottenheimer in what was largely viewed as an uninspiring pick to replace Mike McCarthy. Realistically, though, the new coach won’t matter much if they don’t significantly upgrade the roster heading into 2025.

That will mean a much more aggressive and serious approach to free agency than we’ve seen from the Cowboys in recent years. The front office will need to be creative with handling the payroll, for current and new players, and imaginative with filling critical roles.

This will especially be true for the offense and the team’s utter lack of weapons available to quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are too reliant on star receiver CeeDee Lamb .

As it stands, Brandin Cooks is the Cowboys’ No. 2, and is heading into free agency. It’s hard to imagine that Cooks will be back, at age 31 and coming off an injury-racked season. The team has given chances to Jalen Tolbert, who is useful, but not a No. 2. And there is a chance that Jonathan Mingo, acquired at last year’s trade deadline, could snap out of his career-long funk and become productive.

Stefon Diggs Joining Trevon in Big D?

With that in mind, the folks at the Cowboys analysis site Blogging the Boys have an ideal target in free agency, and it is a guy who would, no doubt, like to come to Dallas: star receiver Stefon Diggs, who spent last season with the Texans before suffering a torn ACL in late October.

Diggs, of course, is the brother of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys’ star defensive back who is also coming off of knee surgery, and probably won’t be ready for the start of the season. Still, the Diggs brothers have long wanted to play together, and with Stefon Diggs hitting free agency, now is the time.

The site’s Brian Martin writes in an article titled, “Dallas Cowboys 2025 free agent wishlist: Offensive edition”:

“Together at last in Dallas? Stefon and Trevon Diggs would love nothing more than to play together with the Cowboys and as fate would have it it could be mutually beneficial for all parties concerned. Dallas needs to upgrade the WR2 position behind CeeDee Lamb and Stefon has the talent to do just that.

“He is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but is expected to be back to 100% for training camp. His ability to be a threat in the passing game at all three levels of the field would be a significant upgrade to Dallas’ aerial attack.”

Cowboys Would Need to Be Creative

The question, of course, is whether the Cowboys can create the cap space by restructuring and reconfiguring deals before free agency hits. That has not, to put it mildly, been a strong suit of this organization.

Diggs signed a one-year, $22 million contract with Houston last year. Pro Football Focus projects Diggs to warrant a one-year deal worth $16 million, while Spotrac has him at a bit more of a value, worthy of a one-year, $13.5 million deal.

Diggs is just two years removed from a run of six straight 1,000-yard seasons and four straight years with 100-plus catches. He’s made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. The injury is a concern, but given his upside if he comes back healthy, he could be a major value in Dallas.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Brandin Cooks's headshot B. Cooks
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Rico Dowdle's headshot R. Dowdle
Chuma Edoga's headshot C. Edoga
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Linval Joseph's headshot L. Joseph
Eric Kendricks's headshot E. Kendricks
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Trey Lance's headshot T. Lance
DeMarcus Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Zack Martin's headshot Z. Martin
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Cooper Rush's headshot C. Rush
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Add $20 Million All-Pro Atop Free-Agent ‘Wishlist’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x