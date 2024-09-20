‘Rising Star’ Bears RB Named Trade Candidate for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys may still need help in the RB group and one Chicago Bears ball-carrier is being named as a worthwhile option. While the team has Dalvin Cook waiting in the wings, the overall performance of the group has been lackluster through two weeks.

That’s why Athlon Sports’ Mike Fisher is considering the options in a September 20 article. One of the names mentioned is Bears RB Khalil Herbert, who has shown serious promise in his first few years in the league.

“A so-called ‘rising star’ with the Bears, Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season. His $1.08 million cap hit makes him an attractive, cost-effective option,” Fisher wrote. “But … he’s a free agent after this year. So maybe Chicago will give him up for a pick. But he’d only be a rental in Dallas.”

That’s not a thrilling case in favor of the move, but the point is there: Herbert is a proven RB who could be acquired for cheap. The biggest obstacle in the way of a trade is that the Bears are 1-1 and looking competitive rather than mid-season sellers.

Jerry Jones Speaks on Derrick Henry Links

During the offseason, Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry was repeatedly connected to the Cowboys. Dallas was clearly in the RB market after the departure of Tony Pollard, and Henry was the most high-profile ball-carrier available.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying there’s no substance to those links as the team gets ready to face Baltimore on Sunday. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones waved off any serious negotiations with Henry.

“There are a lot of good players that you are connected with,” Jones said. “When you’ve got movement, I’ll bet you’re connected with 90% of all the free-agents that are out there. That’s not really connected, at all. That’s a name… We got other things we’ve got to get ready to do other than just regret or lament on whether or not we signed one of those players we’re playing on Sunday.”

Henry has totaled 130 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in his first two games with the Ravens.

Cowboys HC Speaks on Dalvin Cook

As the Cowboys prepare for Henry, there is the possibility that Cook gets activated off the practice squad. Cook was signed this past offseason as a “flyer” as he has one of the strongest RB resumes in the NFL, but is coming off a brutal 2023 campaign.

But despite his struggles with the New York Jets and Ravens, he still has a chance to rebound with the Cowboys. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy offered a positive update on those chances this week.

“Dalvin looks good,” McCarthy said. “Understanding that a big thing for a vet is just the terminology, you know, frankly and just the language adjustment. I think he has progressed very, very nicely since he’s been here. He’s as natural of an outside zone runner that I’ve competed against. So, he looks good. Yeah, he’s getting there.”

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler with 6207 rushing yards to his name, but is still waiting for his Cowboys debut.