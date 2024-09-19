Bears Signing Caleb Williams’ Best Friend, Rookie WR Amid Injuries

The Chicago Bears are bringing back one of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ best friends for another opportunity ahead of Week 3’s game in Indianapolis.

According to the team’s transaction wire for September 19, the Bears signed former USC wide receiver John Jackson III to their practice squad on Thursday, giving him the final available spot on their 16-man reserve roster ahead of their game against the Colts.

Jackson, 25, spent training camp with the Bears competing as a depth receiver and a potential kick return option. He caught two passes for 9 yards and netted 59 yards on two kick returners during the preseason, but the Bears left him off their initial 53-man roster and did not attempt to sign him back to their practice squad following cuts.

Now, Jackson rejoins the fold for an opportunity to continue growing and developing alongside Williams, whom Jackson called his “best friend” after transferring from USC to Nevada for his final collegiate season in 2023. Jackson’s signing gives the Bears three wide receivers on their practice squad along with Collin Johnson and Samori Toure.

The Bears (1-1) will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (0-2) in Week 3 with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 22.

Bears Dealing With Multiple WR Injuries in Week 3

The Bears are re-signing Jackson to their practice squad at a time when they are dealing with a few injuries to key members of their receiving corps heading into Week 3.

Six-time Pro Bowl veteran Keenan Allen missed his second consecutive practice for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to nurse his heel injury. Bears coach Matt Eberflus indicated on Wednesday that Allen’s return is more about pain tolerance than a specific timeline, but he has not practiced since September 6, complicating his Week 3 outlook.

The Bears also limited first-round rookie Rome Odunze in Thursday’s practice with an MCL sprain. Odunze has been dealing with his sprained knee since getting rolled up on a blocking play in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ season opener, but he played nearly every snap in Week 2’s loss to the Houston Texans, catching two passes for 33 yards.

Odunze told reporters before Week 2’s game that his knee is “structurally sound” and that his availability is more about his pain tolerance, as is the case with Allen. Unless he experiences a setback with his knee, Odunze should be available against the Colts.

John Jackson Likely Not Bears’ Top Elevation Option

The Bears now have Jackson to consider promoting to their game-day roster if they feel they need more receiving depth in Week 3, but he would not likely be their first choice.

For Week 2’s game, the Bears elevated Johnson — a preseason standout — to their 48-man game-day roster, but they did not use him much. In fact, Johnson only played one offensive snap against the Texans as the Bears focused instead on D.J. Moore, Odunze and DeAndre Carter in the passing game along with Cole Kmet and D’Andre Swift.

The Bears also largely ignored Tyler Scott in the receiving rotation, too. They made Scott active for the game in place of Velus Jones Jr. after he spent the first week as a healthy scratch, but he played just three offensive snaps and was not targetted once.

For the sake of depth, the Bears could still flex one of their practice-squad receivers to the game-day roster for Week 3 against the Colts; however, unless offensive coordinator Shane Waldron significantly modifies his game plan, the Bears could once again limit their depth receivers — whichever ones are active — to just a few snaps in the matchup.