Cowboys Coach Sent Stark Warning About Facing Their Defense

There have been several questions about the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense entering training camp, but those are starting to get answered.

Early in camp, the defense has been showing improvement. They have proven themselves worthy by creating turnovers against a very good Cowboys offense.

While there are still areas to improve upon, it’s starting to feel as though those things are getting better. Even the offensive coaches can’t deny the reality the defense is presenting.

Cowboys’ Defense is Making Life Hard on the Offense in Training Camp

With a day off from practice, the Cowboys’ assistant coaches sat down with the media to talk about training camp. Cowboys QB coach Steve Shimko shared his thoughts on how the defense has been doing so far and what kind of fits they are giving the offense.

“This defense has given us nightmares right now. I can’t wait to watch them play. If we can keep up our standard, then we’re going to do a lot of great things.”

The defense in Dallas has gone through quite the transformation under defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They have added multiple pieces to the puzzle, with a projected five new starters in 2026.

One of the biggest additions was in the NFL Draft in the first round with safety Caleb Downs. The Cowboys get a versatile weapon in Downs who can support in pass coverage and line up in the box to stop the run.

Dallas’ defensive front is showing improvement after trading Micah Parsons away before the season. Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams brought a different energy to the team last year. This offseason, adding Rashan Gary and the other rookie first-rounder Malachi Lawrence should help the pass rush.

Even in the secondary, the Cowboys have seen a ton of changes besides Downs. Cobie Durant joins DaRon Bland as the outside corners. Jalen Thompson will help Malik Hooker at safety, giving the Cowboys a nearly brand-new secondary to work with.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defense is Improving Each Day at Training Camp

The Cowboys needed a complete makeover with the defense after what has happened over the last few years. In 2025, they were in the bottom 10 in total defense and ranked last in pass defense.

Parker is bringing a new brand of 3-4 defense to the Cowboys that will be similar to what Dallas has seen with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a more athletic group that has a ton of talent around them.

While they may be one or two pieces away from being a great defense, this is still much improved from 2025. At every level, this defense looks to be a unit that can finish in the top 16 at least.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, and the Cowboys are on the verge of being a playoff team. If this defense can live up to the hype, they will be ready for an incredible 2026 season.