Cowboys Could Lose Bill Belichick to Another Team ‘Wooing Him’

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and even though the Cowboys came away from Thursday Night Football with a win over the New York Giants, there’s still buzz about the team replacing McCarthy with a number of head coach options. One perennial favorite on the tally is former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. But, one NFL analyst thinks a certain team could end up courting Belichick and snag him over the Dallas Cowboys.

Another NFL Head Coach Could Be in the Hot Seat

The Jacksonville Jaguars were flat-out embarrassed during Monday Night Football on September 23, when they lost to the Buffalo Bills, 47-10. The team is now 0-3 going into Week 4, which is leading to chatter that it might be the final year for head coach Doug Pederson.

“Pederson was supposed to help Trevor Lawrence keep improving, but he has started to regress after signing a $55 million per year contract extension amid the offense around him completely breaking down,” noted Mike Luciano of The Laundry Hat in a September 25 feature.

Luciano goes on to state that both the Jaguars and Cowboys “situations have drawn the eye of Bill Belichick, who has reinvented himself as an analyst during his 2024 caching sabbatical. If both the Jaguars and Cowboys fire their coaches, which is looking more likely by the day, Jacksonville might have an edge in wooing him.”

Luciano adds that Belichick could have more control over the Jags than the Cowboys, since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is notably involved in team affairs.

“Jacksonville’s Monday Night implosion against the Buffalo Bills could force owner Shad Khan to make major changes, including parting ways with much-maligned GM Trent Baalke,” he wrote. “This would give Belichick an opportunity to have the final say over both coaching and personnel matters, something Jerry Jones would never let him do.”

Elsewhere, Luciano reiterates the point that Belichick having full control over the Jags could tip the scale to their favor over the Cowboys.

Will Brinson of CBS Sports has also weighed in. He took to X during the Bills vs. Jaguars game to comment on the idea of Belichick going to Jacksonville, writing, “Bill Belichick: Your 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars coach.”

Jerry Jones is Sweet on Bill Belichick

One thing is certain: Jones isn’t afraid to say some kind things about Belichick when the press is listening. He even calls him a “friend.” During Jones’ annual training camp press conference in July, Jones had some words of praise for the coach.

“I think he may be the best coach — certainly of my time — in the NFL, and I happen to be part of a team that had the great Tom Landry, and I’d put him right there,” Jones said of Belichick. “Bill’s a friend and a great coach.”