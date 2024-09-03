Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Contract Held Up for One Reason, NFL Insider Says

The Dallas Cowboys are days away from their first game of the 2024 regular season, but they have yet to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a new contract. Now, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is shedding light on why she says it’s taking so long for the two parties to come to an agreement.

Dak Prescott Wants a Long-Term Commitment

Appearing Tuesday, September 3, on her “Scoop City” podcast, Russini shared the simple reason why she says the talks between the Giants and Prescott are taking so long.

“The holdup at this point from what I understand is about the years the Dallas Cowboys are willing to commit to,” she explained.

According to Russini, the Cowboys are deciding whether they want to keep Prescott in the fold “longer than two, three, four years,” since Prescott is asking for a long-term commitment.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Dallas in 2021 and is set to enter his final year on the deal. He had a monster year in 2023 and the best of his NFL career to date, completing 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards, a career-high 36 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

Dak Prescott Could Be a Hot Free Agent

Of course, plenty of teams could be interested in Prescott if he becomes available going into the 2025 season.

In a September 2 feature targeting each NFL team’s biggest weaknesses, Bleacher Report predicted Prescott could end up with the New York Giants if they cut ties with quarterback Daniel Jones.

“If Jones doesn’t pan out this season and gets made the scapegoat in New York while Brain Daboll stays as head coach, Daboll will be on the hot seat heading into 2025,” they stated. “So, he likely would rather bring in a proven veteran at quarterback rather than rely on a rookie with his job on the line. Prescott will be the top quarterback on the open market if he and the Cowboys can’t reach an agreement on a new contract. As a result, the Giants would likely be the first team in line to steal the signal caller from one of their biggest rivals.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk echoes that sentiment that Prescott could join the Giants. In an August 29 feature about teams who could pick Prescott up in 2025 free agency, Florio listed the Giants as No. 1.

“Their feelings about Daniel Jones became obvious during ‘Hard Knocks.’ And Jones knows it,” he wrote. “And it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The Jones contract gives the Giants an escape hatch after this season. Wouldn’t it be great for the Giants to steal Dak from a division rival? It would be a nice bookend to the Eagles swiping running back Saquon Barkley from the Giants earlier this year.”

In the same feature, Florio also named the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers as possible teams to ink Prescott.