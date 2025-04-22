Cowboys Deliver Bad News on Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys provided some insight into the holdup with Micah Parsons‘ extension on Tuesday.

Parsons has cemented his status as one of the NFL’s most dominant defenders and is expected to land a lucrative contract extension that would make him the cornerstone of the Cowboys’ future.

However, according to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, the two sides remain at an impasse when it comes to the price tag.

“It comes with the territory,” Jones said. “Right now, there is a difference in what we feel is the right number and what he feels is the right number.”

Cowboys Wanted to Negotiate Directly With Micah Parsons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said previously that he wanted to negotiate directly with Parsons and potentially bypass his agent, David Mulugheta.

“I’m not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn’t about an agent,” Jones said at the NFL’s annual league meeting in March. “The agent doesn’t have one thing to do with what we’re doing when we get on a football field against a team. Micah does, to the degree I’m involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent.

“I’m the one who has to write the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it. That’s the straightest way to get there. That’s the principle that’s involved here.”

Parsons shut down that talk with a message on social media.

“David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason,” Parsons said. “There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Tells Micah Parsons to Remain Positive

The Cowboys already have some big contracts on the books, including Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Both signed hefty extensions ahead of the 2024 season, although those also took some time. Prescott joked that he didn’t have any great advice for Parsons, considering that he agreed to his $240 million deal just ahead of Week 1.

“I don’t have the full answer for it or I think all of mine would’ve been done a lot earlier than they were,” Prescott said. “For him, just stay positive. Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes.”

The Cowboys are in a precarious situation, having to build a team with Prescott, Lamb and Parsons slated to take up a significant part of the cap.

“Where the rub comes in is, we’re trying to not only keep guys like Dak (Prescott) and CeeDee (Lamb) and Micah, but we’re also trying to put a team around them that can compete and win championships,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan recently.

All indications suggest that a deal with Parsons will eventually be finalized. He’s racked up 52.5 sacks since entering the league as the No. 12 overall pick in 2021.