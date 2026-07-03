Cowboys’ Aggressive Offseason Moves Earn Praise from NFL Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty to overcome as they attempt to rebound from last season’s failures.

But, at the very least, they’re off to a good start.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada handed out grades for every team’s offseason Thursday, in which the Cowboys earned an A-.

Cowboys Spent Heavily to Upgrade Defense

Much like the previous offseason, Dallas prioritized rebuilding its defense. While the Cowboys didn’t pull off another stunner — a la trading Micah Parsons — they did make a few key moves that should pay dividends moving forward.

Much of the heavy lifting was done in the draft, as the Cowboys added Alabama safety Caleb Downs and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 11 and 23, respectively. Altogether, they went defense with five of their first six draft picks, all within the first four rounds.

As if that weren’t enough, the Cowboys — who allowed a league-high 30. 1 points per game last season — also swung trades for linebackers Rashan Gary and Dee Winters.

“Considering their struggles on that side of the ball in recent years, it was the ideal approach,” Okada wrote.

Cowboys Kept Offense Intact

The Cowboys also addressed their offense, re-signing running back Javonte Williams and placing the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens.

Both players flourished as first-time Cowboys last season. Williams, 26, ran for 1,201 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, while Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine scores.

That continuity should help the Cowboys as they look to rebound from a second straight season without a playoff berth. Dallas lost four of its final five games to finish 7-9-1.

“A lack of upgrades on the offensive line is the only thing keeping the Cowboys from a perfect grade,” Okada wrote. “As long as their defensive additions make an immediate impact, I think their 2026 offseason will position them to compete in a tough division once again.”