Cowboys Encouraged to Sign Former Eagles Starter Immediately

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 15, in a lopsided 44-19 final tally. In a September 16 piece for Bleacher Report, NFL writer and expert Matt Holder notes that it was a “humbling” Week 2 for “Mike McCarthy’s crew as the Saints jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. That leaves Dallas searching for answers at 1-1 with a matchup against Baltimore next week.” He also names a former Philadelphia Eagles player who he says the team should “add now.”

Zach Cunningham Could Help ‘Slow Down the Running Game’

In the piece, titled “Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Before Week 3,” Holder suggests adding linebacker Zach Cunningham to the Cowboys’ roster. He has Cunningham under the “add now” designation.

“While the Cowboys’ linebackers played well in Week 1, they struggled to contain Alvin Kamara on Sunday,” he stated. “Kamara rushed for 115 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns to go along with 65 yards and another score as a receiver. Cunningham could at least help slow down the running game, so he might be worth keeping around on the practice squad—at least as a just-in-case option.”

Cunningham was selected by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft as the 57th overall pick. The Texans waived Cunningham in December of 2021, and the Tennessee Titans claimed him off waivers that same month. Texas released him in February of 2023, and the Eagles signed Cunningham in August of 2023. He became a free agent in March 2023.

In a September 14 piece for Section 215, writer Devon Platana discusses former Eagles players who are free agents, including Cunningham. He had some not-so-flattering things to say about the linebacker’s time with the Eagles.

“Zach Cunningham only spent one season with the Eagles, and it was forgettable, to say the least,” he wrote. “The former 2017 57th-overall selection registered 54 solo tackles, four broken-up passes and a fumble recovery in 13 games with Philadelphia while failing to do anything memorable. His play also worsened as the season progressed as he finished with a Pro Football Focus defense grade of 59.6 or worse in six of his last nine games.”

Platana added, “At the end of the day, Cunningham is an inconsistent tackler and pass rusher who also has his struggles in coverage. Until he can prove that he can play more of a complete game, his job opportunities will be few and far between.”

Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams Could Fit the Dallas Cowboys

Also in Holder’s piece, he suggests the Cowboys target Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 NFL free agency.

“Speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks is an impending free agent and turns 31 years old at the end of the month,” he stated. “Meanwhile, Dallas also has several other players whose contracts are about to expire and might be a bigger priority than Cooks. But if the wideout isn’t retained, the offense will need a deep threat out wide.”

He concluded, “That’s where Atwell can come in, as he’s been known as a burner since coming out of college. He’d be a downgrade from Cooks overall, but the 24-year-old who turns 25 next month would be a more salary cap-conscious addition and can at least threaten defenses down the field.”