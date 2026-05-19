Cowboys Receive Big George Pickens Prediction Amid Trade Speculation

The Dallas Cowboys received a big George Pickens prediction Tuesday as NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pushed back on growing trade speculation surrounding the star wide receiver.

Despite persistent rumors and lingering concerns from Pickens’ turbulent Pittsburgh exit, Pelissero said he expects Dallas to keep its top receiver through the 2026 season, a prediction that, if accurate, could reshape the Cowboys’ long-term plans at the crucial position.

Pelissero, appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, laid out the scenario. The Cowboys have made clear they will not negotiate a long-term extension right now. That means Pickens will be suiting up in 2026 at the franchise tag figure — roughly $27 million — and then positioning himself for a massive payday the following offseason.

“Can I 100% say he’ll be a Cowboy in 2026? No. Because, again, things change. Things move. Injuries happen. Needs change,” Pelissero said, in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “But all things equal, sitting here right now, I believe George Pickens is on the Cowboys in 2026.”

Pelissero also cited Pickens’ representation as a stabilizing factor. His agents at Athletes First, led by David Mulugheta, have a well-established reputation for keeping clients on the field rather than forcing their way out through holdouts.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter addressed the trade picture separately, arguing that Pickens is as talented as any receiver in the league but that a package requiring a first-round pick on top of a major contract commitment makes any deal extremely difficult to complete.

Pickens’ Arrival in Dallas After Pittsburgh Exit

Pickens, 25, was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to Dallas last offseason for a third-round pick, a modest return that reflected the baggage traveling with him. In Pittsburgh, attitude issues repeatedly overshadowed his production. He was suspended for the opening drive of a Las Vegas game following an altercation, and his combustible sideline demeanor drew prolonged scrutiny from coaches and the front office alike.

Those concerns followed him to Dallas. So did a stat line that turned heads regardless. In his lone Cowboys season, Pickens hauled in 93 catches for 1,429 yards — third-most in the NFL — and nine touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro recognition and a Pro Bowl selection.

Pickens’ Path Forward in Dallas

Pelissero also broke down the financial incentive structure pushing Pickens toward staying put with the Cowboys. If he produces in 2026 while playing on the franchise tag and next year’s number climbs to 120% of this year’s figure, around $33 million, Dallas faces a choice: extend Pickens or watch him reach free agency.

The only thing that scrambles the equation, Pelissero made clear, is Pickens himself. Another suspension or another sideline blowup, and his negotiating leverage evaporates.

Dallas addressed the trade noise publicly, with team officials stating that Pickens remains central to their plans, according to the Dallas Cowboys official site. The organization is not shopping its top receiver. Or so it says.

For Pelissero, the math is simple: Pickens shows up, produces, and lets his numbers drive the next negotiation — the same formula that converted a third-round exit price in Pittsburgh into a franchise-tag deal in Dallas.