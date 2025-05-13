Cowboys Get Grim News in Latest NFL Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of excitement in their camp right now, especially since the NFL announced that the team will be playing in the first NFL game of the season on Thursday, September 4, going up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The kickoff game will be a great opportunity for the Cowboys to show off their new team, including new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and a once again healthy franchise quarterback in the talented Dak Prescott.

But, it’s not all good news for the Cowboys. The NFL has also unleashed the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. It’s similar to earlier reports that have come out indicating the difficulty of the NFL’s schedules for 2025, and it brings some tough news for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys ended their 2024 season 7-10, and they didn’t make the playoffs, so hopefully 2025 will be a comeback season for the team. Considering that the Cowboys didn’t have the strongest season, one might thing that they NFL would give them an easier schedule, but that’s not the case.

According to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, the Cowboys have the fifth most difficult schedule in the NFL for 2025. C’mon, guys, do they really deserve that?

But, at least there are four teams that have a tougher schedule than the Cowboys. The New York Giants, despite being tied for the worst record in the NFL for 2024, have the most difficult schedule for next season. Based on opponent winning percentage from last year, the Giants will have the toughest opponents, followed by the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, who are both tied at No. 2. The Philadelphia Eagles are at No. 4, followed by the Cowboys.

As for the easy schedules for 2025, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules for 2025.

So, how did the Cowboys get handed such a difficult schedule despite having a weak standing in the NFL last season? It’s because of the collective performance of the NFC North during the 2024 season. That’s also why the Bears, Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all have more difficult schedules.

Of course, the good news is that just because the Cowboys have a difficult schedule for 2025, that in no way means they will have a losing season. So, chin up.

Followers React to the NFL Strength of Schedule

When the NFL posted their strength of schedule, followers took to X to comment on the NFL’s post. Some of them noticed that the 49ers were given an easy schedule and said that was expected. “League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another stated.

Other followers commented on the New York Giants having the toughest schedule for 2025. “It’s not a shock that the Giants have the hardest,” one follower stated. “What did the Giants do to deserve this?!” another said along with a skull emoji. “Really had to give the Giants the hardest schedule? Bad enough already…” another stated.