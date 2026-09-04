Cowboys Insider Poured Cold Water on Maxx Crosby Trade Idea After Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys made some salary-cap moves that freed up money.

Dallas restructured three contracts: defensive tackle Kenny Clark, cornerback DaRon Bland, and tight end Jake Ferguson. This, in turn, created $19 million in cap space. The Cowboys had about $14.2 million in cap space before the restructures.

With over $30 million to work with in 2026, this naturally had everyone buzzing about a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. One Cowboys reporter is already shutting down that idea.

Dallas Cowboys Still Might Not Get Maxx Crosby in a Trade

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer made sure to make something clear after sharing the contract restructuring news. He only needed six words to send a message to the Cowboys fan base.

“To answer the next question: no.”

To answer the next question: no https://t.co/eTFZCSvZdA — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2026

The Cowboys had been at the center of Crosby trade rumors during the offseason. They ultimately couldn’t land him.

This could also be Archer shutting down another trade idea: New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez. After the Patriots and Gonzalez haven’t been able to agree on a new contract, many believe he could be out the door as well.

From what Archer is saying, the Cowboys are not quite in the market to make any roster moves. It appears this is just to create cap space for now. Dallas has restructured eight contracts since the offseason began.

Cowboys May Not Be Hinting at Any Moves After Contract Restructures

Many Cowboys fans will be disappointed to hear this news. Their defense could be one piece away from being Super Bowl contenders, so Crosby or Gonzalez could be that piece.

Dallas is saving that money for later in the season, if they need it. Otherwise, the Cowboys seem content with the roster they have and moving forward with it.

Their offense is in really good shape with all the weapons they have. Quarterback Dak Prescott is leading the way with Javonte Williams, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Ferguson.

The defense already looks much better than it did in 2025. They made so many additions that they are looking at half the unit being new starters.

Von Miller’s addition during training camp should have filled the void at edge rusher in 2026. While Miller may not be the same kind of talent as Crosby, he can still produce a lot of sacks for the Cowboys.

Plenty can still change over the next few months, as the Cowboys have proven over the years. It does seem as though a Crosby trade may not be in the works at the moment. Cowboys fans might have to wait a bit longer for something to happen.