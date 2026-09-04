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Maxx Crosby Speculation Heats Up After Cowboys’ Latest Roster Moves

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Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
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The Dallas Cowboys' latest salary cap moves have fueled speculation the team may trade for Maxx Crosby

The Dallas Cowboys were a front-runner to land Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason.

However, those dreams were dashed when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to acquire the Pro Bowler in early March only to back out of the deal at the last minute.

Though Crosby could still theoretically be traded at some point this year after returning to the Raiders, trade buzz around him has cooled in recent weeks.

But that buzz picked up again on Thursday after the Dallas Cowboys made a series of salary restructures that have some thinking a potential move for Crosby could have steam again.

Cowboys Create Enough Cap Space to Make Run at Crosby

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
GettyThe Cowboys could look at trading for Maxx Crosby after Thursday’s cap moves

According to ESPN’s Todd Acher, the Cowboys restructured the deals of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson, and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, creating $19 million in cap space.

Dallas had a little over $14 million in cap space before the moves, giving the team approximately $33 million in cap space to work with. The moves had some NFL insiders pondering if the moves were done to set up a larger, more impactful move — I.e. Crosby.

“If the Cowboys want to make a significant trade before the deadline later this season, theoretically they would have the room to do so,” Archer said. “Last year, the Cowboys added Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets with a trade deadline deal.”

“Their deals were re-worked to give the Cowboys flexibility as the 2026 season begins or allow the club to carry over any unused space to 2027,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio added: “With more than $30 million in 2026 cap space now on hand, the Cowboys have plenty of space to absorb a veteran contract (or two) via trade. Coincidentally, or not, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has a 2026 base salary of $30 million. Just saying.”

Michael Gallagher Michael Gallagher is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. He has more than a decade of experience working for both local and national news outlets covering the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, college football, and MMA. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports, Athlon Sports, The Hockey News, the Nashville Scene, SB Nation, and Yardbarker. More about Michael Gallagher

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Maxx Crosby Speculation Heats Up After Cowboys’ Latest Roster Moves

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