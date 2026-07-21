Cowboys Rookie Linebacker Generating Major Buzz Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys overhauled their defense this offseason, investing heavily in both free agency and the NFL Draft to revamp one of the NFL’s most underperforming units.

And the changes didn’t stop there, as the Cowboys also reshuffled their coaching staff. Stepping in as the new coordinator is Christian Parker, a Vic Fangio disciple.

With the start of training camp just days away, several new faces are generating buzz in league circles. This includes former Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham. ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak named the rookie third-rounder one of five “rookies to watch.”

“How often the Cowboys give Barham snaps in training camp — and where exactly he lines up — will be a sign of how the first-year coordinator [Parker] intends to call defense in 2026,” Solak wrote.

Cowboys Have Big Plans for Barham

The Cowboys prioritized fixing their defense in the draft. Four of their first five picks were spent on defense, including both safety Caleb Downs (No. 11) and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence (No. 23) in the first round. At 92nd overall was Barham, who began his college career as an inside linebacker before moving to the edge in his final year at Michigan.

In 12 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder recorded 32 tackles, four sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

How will the Cowboys use Barham?

“In Barham, (the Cowboys) have a linebacker with off-ball experience and pass-rushing experience,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote. “(Head coach Brian) Schottenheimer said Barham will start out as an inside linebacker with the Cowboys and used the Eagles’ Zack Baun as an example of what Barham may be. Baun started out as an off-ball linebacker but found big success in Philadelphia with a move inside, and DC Parker saw that evolution when he coached Baun with the Eagles.”

Cowboys Had NFL’s Worst Scoring Defense in 2025

Parker is Dallas’ fourth different defensive coordinator in four seasons. The 34-year-old is tasked with rejuvenating a unit that ranked bottom-10 in sacks (35) and dead last in points allowed (30.1 per game) in 2025.

This year’s defense could include seven to eight new starters, with former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters among the most notable additions. Winters, a 2023 sixth-rounder, was acquired for a fifth-round pick in April. In 17 games last season, Winters had 101 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Winters figures to be featured alongside DeMarvion Overshown and Barham.

The Cowboys allowed 30 or more points nine times last year, including in four of their final five games. Dallas finished 7-9-1 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.