Cowboys Latest Move ‘Wouldn’t Prevent’ Maxx Crosby Deal

The Dallas Cowboys added veteran pass rusher Von Miller this weekend, and there is some rejoicing over the fact that the team now has a player who has proven that he can get to the quarterback, even at the ripe age of 37. With the trade that brought veteran Rashan Gary from the Packers and the addition of first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, the Cowboys should be in position to improve their pass rush from last season. Still, Miller is not quite Maxx Crosby.

And that might be just fine. The fact is that the Cowboys’ pass rush was never really the problem for last year’s defense–it was the injury-addled secondary and the bottom-of-the-barrel linebackers that were the crux of the problem. Dallas has added talent to the pass rush and the hope is that the scheme being installed by defensive coordinator Christian Parker will help linemen like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark chip in more when it comes to getting to the quarterback.

Cowboys Were Close to Maxx Crosby Trade

But still, the way that the Cowboys have spoken about potentially adding to this defense, with both Jerry Jones and his normally more reserved son Stephen Jones both opening training camp by hinting at a major acquisition, the signing of Miller at the end of his career is not exactly ground-shaking. He’s a piece, but he does not really move the needle on the Cowboys’ outlook.

Crosby, of course, would. The Cowboys nearly did trade for him when he was put on the block by the Raiders in February, but Dallas was outbid by the Ravens, who gave up two first-round picks where Dallas would only give up one. It all unraveled anyway, as the Ravens failed Crosby in his physical and sent him back to the Raiders–leaving open the possibility of the Cowboys getting back into the trade mix.

Maxx Crosby Deal Still Possible

That hasn’t happened yet. But Cowboys reporter Bobby Belt, speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, said that the signing of Miller should not rule out a possible pursuit of Crosby. The Cowboys paid out a one-year deal worth $5.5 million (plus incentives) to Miller, but they could still carve out room for Crosby.

Said Belt: “No, I don’t think this would prevent them from getting Maxx if they wanted to go get Maxx Crosby. It’s just a—it’s a fact that right now I don’t think there’s anybody looking to get a deal done. I don’t think the Raiders are looking at moving him right now, I think a lot of teams are looking to see how things shake out before they make a move. Right now, Dallas needs somebody still.”

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Cowboys ‘Can’t Have Enough Edge Rushers’

So, the Maxx Crosby dream could remain alive for the Cowboys, though it is not necessarily on the edges where the Cowboys would look to improve if they do make a major trade. Dallas still has a need for depth at linebacker, and though the cornerbacks have looked better thus far in camp, there is a need for depth there, too.

Stephen Jones, speaking to the Dallas Morning News, did not sound like he was about to start chasing Crosby. But he did not seem to rule it out, either.

“You can’t have enough rushers in this league,” Jones said. “It’s a long season and certainly to put him, Ezeiruaku, Gary, Malachi is having a hell of a camp. There is James Houston and Sam [Williams] and we’ve got a good group of guys. But I just feel like between Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer, [defensive coordinator] Christian [Parker], Jerry, myself, that this was the right thing for us.