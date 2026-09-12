Cowboys 6-Foot-5, 250-Pound Weapon Was Put on Notice After Latest Move

The Dallas Cowboys made a wave of moves during the week to help solidify their bench over the next few years.

They handed out contract extensions to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. These moves were important, as both have been great backups over the last year and can step into the lineup if needed.

Moves like these, though, usually mean that someone might end up getting the short end of the stick eventually. That could be the case for one of the Cowboys’ tight ends in the near future.

Dallas Cowboys Tight End’s Time Might Be Coming to a Close

Cowboys On SI’s Josh Sanchez shared his thoughts on what the contract extensions meant for the roster. Sanchez believes that third-string tight end Luke Schoonmaker could be out the door soon enough.

“Schoonmaker has not been able to live up to the status of being a second-round pick, since being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after starring at Michigan. Unfortunately for Dallas, Schoonmaker has never developed, and the team has been actively looking for additional depth at the position. Nothing could make that clearer than buying into Spann-Ford, an undrafted free agent who has carved his own role thanks to his versatility and exceptional blocking. Dallas continued bolstering the tight end room this offseason, signing undrafted free agent Michael Trigg and ultimately signing him to the practice squad.” “With the way Dallas has been moving, it is going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Schoonmaker in Big D, but one option would be to include the tight end in a potential trade package to a TE-needy team as part of the Cowboys’ search for a “substantive” defensive player.”

Schoonmaker has played three seasons with the Cowboys. During that span, he has caught 49 passes for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns in 51 games.

Could Luke Schoonmaker Be Out of Dallas Soon?

Schoonmaker hasn’t been the difference-maker at tight end the Cowboys hoped he would be. Jake Ferguson firmly secured the top tight end spot, but hasn’t had a consistent running mate at the position.

Spann-Ford has been more reliable for Dallas and earned his contract extension. He has outperformed Schoomaker, whom the team drafted.

This feels like the kind of move that sends someone like Schoonmaker out the door. He won’t be getting much playing time outside of special teams.

At this point, the Cowboys might not have a choice but to trade him if they can get some value out of him. A divorce between Dallas and Schoonmaker seems inevitable at this point.