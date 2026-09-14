Cowboys Hit With Crushing Injury Blow as 2 Starters to Miss Multiple Games

As it turns out, the 28-20 “Monday Night Football” loss to the New York Giants wasn’t the worst part about the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener.

Yes, losing to a hated division rival wasn’t the way Dallas wanted to start the year. But that seemingly pales in comparison to the news the team got 24 hours after the fact.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Malik Hooker were both injured during the game, and it was revealed both players are expected to miss some time.

DeMarvion Overshown, Malik Hooker to Miss Multiple Games

Hooker may have got the worst of things — an MRI revealed he fractured his forearm.

However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer stated that it’s not as bad as most fractures, and it’s possible the 30-year-old safety could return after just a few weeks.

“It sounds like it’s one that doesn’t require as long a period of time [to recover],” Schottenheimer said. “So we’re hoping it’s a two week window.”

Conversely, Overshown suffered a hamstring injury. Schottenheimer said he’s not sure how severe the strain is, but he’s also hopeful for a quick recovery for Overshown as well.

“We’ll see how he does, but [it should be] nothing long term.” Schottenheimer said.

In Overshown’s absence, defensive coordinator Christian Parker is going to have to be creative in replacing him. The Cowboys could play around with using different players in different roles in the interim.

“We’ve got to move these guys around a little bit,” Schottenheimer added. “Dee Winters is obviously most experienced of the group. Jaishawn (Barham) got some valuable playtime [Sunday], did some good things, did some things that he needs to improve on. Shemar James is a valued member of our football team, very smart, very bright.

“And then obviously we’ve got some guys on practice squad that we’ve got elevations. Curtis Robinson is a veteran. He’s played a lot of football in this league as well. And then Justin Barron’s a guy we have a lot of high expectations for.”

Overshown Got More Bad News

To add insult to injury for Overshown, his next game check is likely going to be considerably lighter.

The 26-year-old linebacker hit Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart late out of bounds in Sunday’s game, which not only cost Dallas 15 yards but will also presumably lead to a fine from the NFL.

NFL rules state players can be fined $11,941 for a first offense late hit on a quarterback (second offenses carry a $17,911 fine). Overshown could face a harsher fine of $17,911 if the NFL determines Dart was a defenseless player (second offenses carry a $23,882 fine).

Given that Overshown was flagged for a late hit — and the NFL’s stated mission to improve player safety — the chances of him getting fined as well are pretty good.

Last season, the NFL issued 94 fines for unnecessary roughness (late hit on a quarterback). The league also fined 31 players $194,375 during the preseason.