Cowboys Star Delivers Blunt 4-Word Message on Team Problem

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 10, by a lot. The final score was 34-6, and the game was at home, emphasizing the fact the Cowboys can’t seem to win at home these days.

During the game, the glaring sunlight coming from the AT&T Stadium windows seemed to prevent CeeDee Lamb from catching a touchdown pass throwing by backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Fans weren’t happy about it, and Lamb wasn’t, either.

CeeDee Lamb Responds to Sun Problem

When asked about the play following the game, Lamb made his feelings known. You could say he sent a message to Jerry Jones.

When asked about the sun at AT&T Stadium, Lamb said, “I couldn’t see the ball. I couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun.”

Then, when asked if he’s in favor of curtains, he delivered a blunt four-word message: “Yes. One thousand percent.”

Finally Lamb responded to a question about whether or not he talked to owner Jerry Jones about it.

“I mean, y’all doing my job right now,” he said.

Jones also commented following the game on how the sun could impact plays at AT&T Stadium.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the … sun is going to be in our own stadium,” he said.

When asked why he wouldn’t put curtains up over the windows, Jones replied, “Well let’s tear the … stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me? Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. I’m saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?”

CeeDee Lamb Cuts Cooper Rush Some Slack

Lamb also talked about the loss following the game and cut Rush some slack.

“It’s pretty bad,” Lamb told reporters when asked about the offense’s difficult showing. “Obviously, we didn’t get in the end zone. The defense did a great job of giving us a short field, but we didn’t score. I think we were inside the five, so that’s your answer right there.”

He didn’t throw Rush under the bus and instead said he didn’t think the offense helped Rush much.

“I don’t think (Cooper Rush) was given the right opportunities as far as certain situations and certain plays,” Lamb said. “I feel like we could have been better in that area; overall, it could be better.”

He added, “We just didn’t execute on offense to the plays that were called.”

Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports agreed with Lamb, writing in a November 11 piece, “There’s no hiding that Rush had a bad game. But the Cowboys offense was bad across the board. It’s only fair from Lamb to point that out.”

He added, “There’s a reason why the quarterback looked so different from what he did in 2022 and that is the help he’s getting from the team is much different because the team is, let’s face it, worse than it was back then.”