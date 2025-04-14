Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Causes a Stir With Surprise Appearance

As the offseason progresses and September inches closer, one of the biggest questions on the minds of Dallas Cowboys followers is if and when star defensive end Micah Parsons will work out a deal with the team. Parsons is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and the Cowboys still haven’t gotten an extension with him done. That means they’re probably going to be paying significantly more than they would have if they had signed him earlier.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, with his contract extension and will ask to be the NFL’s first $200 million defender. That would also make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the league.

On Monday, April 14, Parsons made a move that caused a stir, in a good way, and got people talking about how his contract negotiations may be going.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Show Up

The Dallas Cowboys began their 2025 voluntary OTAs on Monday, April 14, at The Star in Frisco, and it marked the official start of the Brian Schottenheimer era.

Now, remember that this is a voluntary practice, and as it turns out, Parsons was in attendance. According to Patrik Walker of the Dallas Cowboys’ official site, he was there are ready to go.

“It’s notable to mention Parsons’ attendance for very obvious reasons, the biggest being his ongoing contract talks and the fact that, as stated, this portion of the offseason training program is indeed voluntary,” Walker stated.

“The three-time All-Pro pass rusher and record-setting linebacker made it clear in December that his intentions were to be present and accounted for — sentiments echoed by Schottenheimer by way of the Cowboys’ new head coach stating his expectation that Parsons would follow through on his word; and he’s done exactly that,” he added.

You know who else was there? Quarterback Dak Prescott, who is recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury. So, one could say many of the VIPs were in attendance.

The NFL Reacts to Micah Parsons Being at the OTAs

Parsons attending practice spread very quickly online, and some NFL experts and analysts saw it as a good sign that negotiations may be going well. Parsons has openly spoke about being a better leader for the defense, and that is needed given DeMarcus Lawrence’s absence has left a void in that role.”

He added, “A month ago, Parsons said he would be at the workouts to be around free agents and eventual rookies who are new to the team. This is also a sign of good faith to owner Jerry Jones when it comes to an eventual contract extension.”

Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk had some thoughts on Parsons being in attendance, too.

“That doesn’t mean he’ll stay. But he’s there, despite the absence of the deal he deserves,” Florio said, adding that “the development comes fewer than two weeks after owner Jerry Jones disrespected Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, while hoping to get Parsons to do a deal without a pesky third party protecting Parsons from getting screwed.”

Florio added that “Parsons’ presence plays into the Cowboys’ hand” and “makes an eventual training-camp holdout more jarring, if Parsons stays for all of the offseason practices and doesn’t show up when training camp stops.”