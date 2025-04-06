Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Rips Giants Star Over Tom Brady Message

The Dallas Cowboys have some players with big personalities, and that’s one reason this team is so much fun to watch and follow. Some of those guys include quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive end Micah Parsons.

Parsons, is a great personality and never leaves a question as to what he’s thinking. Now, he’s gotten into a beef of sorts with New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Dallas Cowboys DE Micah Parsons Gets Into It With New York Giants WR Darius Slayton

Some analysts have given him a hard time, though, and he’s even been criticized by some for patting the ball before delivering the pass.

The patting the ball discussion is getting the attention of some NFL players, including Slayton. The Giants star took to social media to say that the whole thing is being overblown and even, in a sense, compared Sanders to Tom Brady by saying that Brady patted the ball.

Don’t Compare a Rookie to Tom Brady

Parsons, of course, is expected to sign one of the biggest non-quarterback contracts in NFL history before too long, so long as Jerry Jones pays up. Well, he didn’t like Sanders’ comparison or message and made his thoughts clear. He took to X to say that comparing a rookie to the greatest quarterback of all time is why he will “never entertain a football conversation” with Slayton.

“Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference,” Slayton’s message said on X on April 5.

Shortly after, Parsons followed with, “Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to sanders is why I’ll never entertain a football conversation with you!! Like what are we doing here??”

It’s not that Parsons is putting Sanders down with his hot take. He’s just saying that it’s a wild thing to compare someone like Sanders, who hasn’t even played one NFL game, to the G.O.A.T., which makes sense. However, some could argue that Slayton wasn’t really comparing Sanders to Brady but just using the analogy to prove that it’s okay to pat the ball before throwing it.

But, either way you slice it, these guys are getting into it a bit, and that should make for some good football the next time the Giants play the Cowboys. Of course, the Giants and Cowboys will go at it twice during the 2025 season, once at home and once on the road. There’s nothing wrong with a little beefing and drama among players, as long as it doesn’t get nasty.