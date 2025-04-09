Cowboys Micah Parsons Negotiations Take Surprising Turn

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of bringing on new talent in the NFL Draft and also securing some of their veterans. One of the biggest names left to secure, of course, is defensive end Micah Parsons.

Parsons and the Cowboys have reportedly had a few discussions, but nothing solid has transpired that would appease those who really want to see him with this team for the long haul. However, on Wednesday, April 9, ESPN expert and personality Adam Schefter shared some surprising and positive news.

Is Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Contract Closer Than We Think?

Judging by several comments Parsons has made since the Cowboys’ season ended in 2024, he wants to get a deal done. But, per usual, the Dallas Cowboys have been taking their time. In the process of waiting to work out a deal with Parsons, other high-profile edge rushers have signed new deals, including Myles Garrett with $40 million per year and Maxx Crosby with $35.5 million annually. So, the cost of a good edge rusher has gone up, and the Cowboys will likely have to pay more because of it.

Now, according to Schefter, the deal could get done sooner than expected. That would be music to the ears of Cowboys fans everywhere.

“It certainly sounded like (Jones and Parsons) were getting close to a deal, but the agent wasn’t involved, and now the agent’s gonna be involved,” Schefter said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “That deal may get done sooner than Dak’s (Prescott) or CeeDee’s (Lamb) and we’ll see how it all works out.”

Of course, that doesn’t say much, because the Dallas Cowboys waited until last minute to ink Prescott, literally moments before their first game, and Lamb missed almost all of training camp due to the delay. But, it appears the talks are progressing to the point that things could happen sooner rather than later.

If and when Parsons is back on the field with the Cowboys, he might look a bit different. The star took to X on April 8 to make a wild assertion that, “I think ima play this year bald headed yall.”

So, he might be showing off a bald new hairdo on the field.

Cowboys’ New Quarterback Talks

One thing that’s certain this season is the that Cowboys have a new backup quarterback in Joe Milton, who is coming off his rookie season with the New England Patriots.

“From my rookie season I grew a lot, football is football at the end of the day, just having fun, enjoying the best thing I can do and that’s going out there and just having fun with it and enjoying my teammates, getting to learn people,” Milton told the Dallas Cowboys organization in an introductory interview. “Here now, I’m a Cowboy now, being able to learn my teammates and get to explore and experience different things with them.”

He added about how he will approach his new role, “Go out there and execute the way you will if you were in college or high school. And then the way that you prepare, your preparation is very important. Always prepare as if you’re the starter and then go out there and execute when your name is called.”