Cowboys Get Good News on Micah Parsons Extension

As the free agency period heats up, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to see if they can strike a deal with their star linebacker, Micah Parsons. One factor in play is the extension of Myles Garrett by the Cleveland Brown. As teams worked to beat the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, which kicks in on Monday at noon Eastern time, Garrett was signed to a major four-year, $160 million contact, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL who isn’t a quarterback. That contract beat the other big news of the week, which was Maxx Crosby signing a $35.5 million per year extension, which at the time made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

The Garrett and Crosby moves were met by a few groans by the powers at be at the Dallas Cowboys, since they reset the market. So, what does this mean for a Parsons extension?

The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons

Appearing Sunday, March 9, on the Zach Gelb Show, Parsons was asked about Garrett’s big deal and if he’s hoping to reset the market once again with his deal. Is it in the stars for Parsons to soon be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL?

His answer was good news for Cowboys fans and management alike, as Parsons stated, “No, I don’t plan on following suit. As long as, you know, I get a deal done, I think I’ll be pretty happy.”

“And Micah Parsons has made it simple…he doesn’t plan on requesting a trade from the Cowboys as long as he gets his money,” Gelb stated on X. “Now we watch and wait.”

So, the Cowboys can rest easy that they won’t have to beat the Garrett or Crosby deals to get Parsons, or so he says.

Whatever Parsons gets in the deal, he’s earned it. He’s historically healthy and missed his first games ever last season, but still appeared in 13 regular seasons games. In his career, he’s recorded 52.5 sacks, 112 quarterback hits, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Those are A-list numbers, and no matter what deal they cut, chances are it will give him some real money.

Micah Parsons’ Comments on Dallas Cowboys Exension in Line With Past Remarks

This isn’t the first time Parsons has said that he doesn’t have the desire to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. As NFL expert and reporter Nick Harris pointed out on X on Sunday, March 9, he said this back in December. In a post shared by Harris, he quotes Parsons as saying, “No, I don’t [need to be the highest-paid]. I don’t need 40…It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into 3-4 people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me.”

Following the Dallas Cowboys restructuring CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott‘s contracts in 2025, they now have more than $50 million in cap space. Dallas will have cap hits of more than $110 million between Lamb and Prescott in 2026 and 2027. Time will tell what kind of a deal Dallas finally inks with Parsons, but if they let him walk, it goes without saying that he’ll be one of the most in-demand linebackers in the league.