Cowboys Get Bad News Going Into Panthers Game

The Dallas Cowboys have "got to win out" going forward, but they got some not-so-great news heading into their Week 15 matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming up on a significant game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 15, and for a squad that’s been dealing with a lot of injuries, it’s imperative that they’re healthy. The team is already forging ahead after losing star franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury, so keep everyone else healthy is needed to bring the team’s record up from where it’s at, 5-8.

Now, the Cowboys have some news from their Thursday practice injury report in the form of two crucial players remaining limited in practice.

More of the Same on the Cowboys’ Injury Report

The Cowboys’ injury report for Thursday, December 12, practice had cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remaining limited. Both players appeared in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite their injuries, so it’s possible they’ll do that again on Sunday, playing through injury. It would be ideal to have them totally healthy, though. In addition, linebacker Buddy Johnson missed practice due to an illness.

The rest of the Cowboys’ injury report remained consistent with what we’ve seen as of late. Center Cooper Beebe, linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Juanyeh Thomas and linebacker Nick Vigil once again didn’t practice. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin and cornerback Jourdan Lewis remained limited. On the bright side, a handful of players were full participants for a second consecutive practice, including left tackle Tyler Guyton, cornerback DaRon Bland, running back Rico Dowdle, tight end Marshawn Kneeland and left guard Tyler Smith.

So, it’s a mix of the good and bad, but having Diggs and Lamb healthy again is especially critical to the Cowboys notching any more wins this season.

‘We Got to Win Out’

During Sunday’s game against the Bengals, Lamb showed that he can get solid numbers even playing through injury. During the game, he clocked 93 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, filling in for Prescott, closed out the game 16-of-31 for 183 yards and two touchdowns, one to Lamb and one to Brandin Cooks, and one interception. Running back Rico Dowdle had an especially stellar game and notched a career-high 131 yards.

Speaking to press on Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised Lamb for his ability to play through adversity.

“CeeDee is an impact player. He’s one of the best players in the game,” McCarthy said per NFL analyst and expert Garrett Podell. “Just where he lines up creates opportunities for others. CeeDee’s a very diligent guy as far as how he prepares for games. He’s a good example that way for our guys. He’s a huge part of our football team.”

Also on Thursday, Lamb told reporters, “We got to win out. So, in order for anything else to happen, all the help that we need, we still have to do our part. … We just need to focus on one game at a time. We don’t need to worry about anything else at this point.”

He added, “We need everybody to hone in on their job and handle their responsibilities and then everything else, just fall into place.”