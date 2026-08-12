Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With $7 Million Playmaker in Coming Weeks

One of the most competitive battles in Dallas Cowboys training camp is at wide receiver with several veterans fighting for limited roster spots. This has sparked plenty of rumors regarding who could be on the way out.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are locked in as the Cowboys dynamic duo at wide receiver. Ryan Flournoy is widely projected to be the Cowboys third wideout.

After these three spots, things get far less predictable at wide receiver in Big D.

KaVontae Turpin is expected to make the final roster thanks to his special teams value. This leaves a lot of players battling for the fifth (and potentially final) roster spot at wide receiver.

The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt has one notable veteran wide receiver on the outside looking in when it comes to making the final roster. Find out why wideout Jonathan Mingo is projected to be among the notable veterans cut in the coming weeks.

Cowboys Rumors: WR Jonathan Mingo Is Predicted to be Among the Notable Roster Cuts

Hoyt’s projections have Anthony Smith earning the final wideout spot on the Cowboys roster ahead of Mingo. The projections also have Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Traeshon Holden as roster cuts as well.

“The race for the fifth (and maybe sixth) receiver spots for the Cowboys is far from decided,” Hoyt wrote in an August 7, 2026, story titled, “Cowboys roster projection 2.0: Training camp standouts, wild cards and more.” “Each of the candidates have had moments where they’ve looked like they could be the one, but there hasn’t been enough consistency from any of them to warrant a lock on the roster.

“Here, we swap out Traeshon Holden from our first projection for rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Smith. The reason: The Cowboys have used Smith in intriguing ways. He’s caught a lot of screen passes. I wonder if they have a plan for him. The joint practices and preseason games will be huge for deciding this race.”

Jonathan Mingo Has Yet to Score a Touchdown With the Cowboys

Back in 2024, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Mingo in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Yet, Mingo has been unable to display consistent production since arriving in Dallas.

During his two seasons with the Cowboys since the trade, Mingo has yet to score a touchdown. Mingo posted just one reception for 25 yards in six appearances during the 2025 season.

Cowboys Rumors: WR Jonathan Mingo Is in Danger of Being Cut Despite Being a Former 2nd-Round Pick

The receiver is on a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cowboys. Mingo has earned more than $7 million during his NFL career.

The wideout is still looking to establish himself as a consistent NFL receiver since being selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

One name to keep an eye on in the Cowboys wide receiver battle to make the final roster: Camden Brown.

“Undrafted free agent wide receiver Camden Brown is someone to keep an eye on,” Hoyt added. “He’s a longshot to make the roster, but he’s made some plays and could warrant a practice squad spot at this point.”

The Cowboys have until Sunday, August 30, to finalize the team’s 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.