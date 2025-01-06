Cowboys Players Get Bad News As Season Finishes

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped their season up on Sunday, January 5, with a gutting, late loss to the Washington Commanders, 23-19, at home. The loss rubs salt in the wounds of a difficult few weeks for the team, especially since the Cowboys suffered a bad loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 29, with a 41-7 final score.

Having the season end with a loss and without a chance for the Cowboys to make the playoffs is difficult enough. But, now, the NFL is also holding five Cowboys players accountable for actions they took during the Eagles game, and that’s just more bad news for the guys.

Dallas Cowboys Players Get Bad News

Five Dallas Cowboys players have received monetary fines for actions that took place during the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, including the highly-publicized sideline fight that caused three players to have to leave the game as the clock was winding down.

Wide receiver Jalen Brooks and cornerback Troy Pride both have to pay hefty fines from the NFL for their participation in a fight that took place following an Eagles punt towards the end of the fourth quarter.

During the scuffle, Brooks and Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown got into it and seemed to scoop up an official in the process. They continued to tangle after getting up. Pride entered the action, and Brown got into it, so it became a pretty messy fight and definitely caught the attention of viewers. After the scuffle, all three players were disqualified from playing the rest of the game. As punishment for those actions, Brooks has been fined $5,083 and Pride will have to pay $5,198 hit. Brown is getting punished, too, and has to pay $6,981 for his role. Brown is the only Eagles getting fined for actions during the Cowboys game.

Cowboys’ Osa Odighizuwa Gets Biggest Fine

Outside of the fight, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has been fined $16,883 for a late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was filling in for franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts, during the third quarter. After that play, officials announced a roughing the passer penalty, and Pickett seemed upset. Pickett, who was already playing with broken ribs, ended up leaving the game later following a hit from Micah Parsons.

It doesn’t stop there. Left Cowboys guard Tyler Smith hit Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the head after Rico Dowdle‘s early fumble in the fourth quarter, and he’ll have to pay $11,817. Also, Dallas right tackle Terence Steele has to pay $11,817 for a block on Philadelphia linebacker Nolan Smith during the third quarter.

So, five Cowboys have to pay up: Brooks, Odighizuwa, Pride, Smith and Steele. Odighizuwa’s at $16,883 is the most expensive of those fines. Of course, each week, players throughout the NFL get fined, so if misery truly enjoys company, then that should ease the pain. But, it’s certainly not the best news, especially at the end of a rough season.

Following the Washington game, the Dallas Cowboys close out their year with a 7-10 record. For much of the season, they were without their franchise quarterback, an injured Dak Prescott. Between Prescott being back and other changes brewing, expect next season to look quite different.