Cowboys Predicted to Sign $63M, Hometown Super Bowl Champ

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what they hope is a better season than the team had in 2024, which led them to a 7-10 record, just short of the playoffs. As free agency looms, NFL analysts and experts are hoping to see the team make some moves and be more active than they’ve historically been during the free agency period.

In a February 22 feature for Blogging the Boys, Connor Livesay breaks down a handful of players from NFC East teams that he would like to see the Cowboys steal for their own squad. One of them is fresh off a Super Bowl win.

Dallas Cowboys Free Agency

In the piece, Livesay expresses the hard truth that the Cowboys have been lackluster in free agency over the years. “There is no better feeling in the NFL than seeing your football team improve, while the others in your division take a step back during the off season,” he states, adding that the Dallas Cowboys “have been on the losing end of that stick for the last few years” but that things could possibly change this season.

The team has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, so perhaps he’ll shake things up. Plus, they’ll have more money to work with, because Dan Graziano of ESPN announced on Wednesday, February 19, that the salary cap would see a larger hike in 2025 from where it was in 2024 than expected by most teams. With the additional cap space, the Cowboys will really have no excuse not to make some big moves this time around.

At the top of Livesay’s wish list is Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, with a projected contract of three years and a $21 million average per year.

“The Cowboys have a decision to make on their own player, Osa Odighizuwa, and they may be better off electing to move on from their former third-round selection and going with Milton Williams instead,” Livesay noted in the feature.

What’s really cool about this option is that Williams is something of a hometown guy. He attended high school at Crawley High School in Crawley, Texas, and, Livesay says, “has some ties to the area, making his fit in Dallas one a bit more realistic than other destinations around the league.”

As for comparing Odighizuwa and Williams, Williams has a 70.1 overall grade from PFF and Odighzuwa has a 68.1 overall grade, so they’re close.

Status of Micah Parsons Deal

Regardless of free agency drama, many Cowboys fans are hoping to see the team ink linebacker Micah Parsons to a deal before too long. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have not even begun contract talks with the star edge rusher.

“The Cowboys should have learned their lesson on this front with the Dak Prescott saga,” Rucker Haringey of FanSided commented in a February 22 feature. “They waited and waited to ink their starting quarterback to a new deal and ended up paying through the nose to keep him in the building. It’s clear to see they’re headed down the same path with Parsons.”