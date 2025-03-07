Cowboys Predicted to Replace Dowdle With 21-TD RB

The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason with multiple needs. At the top of that list includes figuring out the running back position, an area the Cowboys truly struggled in last season. Having a lousy run game is due to many factors, but the reality is, Rico Dowdle wasn’t a perfect option for the Cowboys.

Dowdle is a free agent and there’s a good chance he’ll end up on a different team next season. For the Cowboys, replacing him won’t be too difficult, but it’ll come down to who they’ll replace him with.

There are a few under-the-radar backs on the market, including J.K. Dobbins.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report predicted the Cowboys would land him, citing the need for a running back with Dowdle on the free agency market.

“Even last year, Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain. Clearly, any potential suitor will be cautious due to the extensive medical record on the running back’s lower body. Yet the 26-year-old proved to still be explosive last season, particularly early in the year. If his medicals check out and considering his age, the risk may be well worth it for a team in search of a running back upgrade.

“The Dallas Cowboys have just entered the chat. With Ezekiel Elliott gone (again) and Rico Dowdle set to test free agency, the Boys need a new lead back. Dobbins is the type of runner who can create a different dynamic in Brian Schottenheimer’s offense while the team doubles-down by adding another back in the draft to improve upon last season’s bottom-six ground game,” Sobleski wrote.

How Much Will Dobbins Land?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a decent position to add free agents, currently holding $54,088,936 in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Dobbins wouldn’t cost much of that, with him likely getting around $5 million AAV.

In a recent prediction from Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame, he had Dobbins landing a two-year, $10 million deal, a contract the Cowboys should be more than willing to give him.

“Dobbins appeared to be on his way out of the NFL after tearing his ACL in 2021 and then rupturing his Achilles tendon in ’23, playing a grand total of nine games between those three seasons.

“Signed by the Chargers on a no-risk deal this past offseason, Dobbins flourished with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. It was a standout season for the Comeback Player of the Year candidate to help reestablish his value while helping lead the Chargers to the postseason,” Verderame wrote.

Why Cowboys Have to Be Smart

If there’s one reason to be worried with Dobbins, it’s his inability to stay healthy. The last thing the Dallas Cowboys want to deal with is an injury-riddled player.

It’s a rightful concern, but if he came in at $5 to $7 million AAV, he’d be worth the risk.

Dobbins has only played in more than 13 games once in his career, which came in his rookie season.

During the 2024 campaign, he played in 13 games, finishing with an impressive 905 yards and nine touchdowns, raising his career total to 21 touchdowns.

If he’s on the field, he’s been great. If not, the Cowboys would have an issue.