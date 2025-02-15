Broncos Pushed to Add 1,300-Yard Playmaker After Sean Payton’s Comments

The Denver Broncos could let Week 1 starting running back Javonte Williams leave in free agency this offseason. The Broncos could be in the market for a replacement, and pending Dallas Cowboys free agent Rico Dowdle could fit the bill.

Rowdle was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020.

He spent the first four seasons of his career operating as a backup. Dowdle started 15 of the 16 games he played for the Cowboys in 2024.

“The 26-year-old is one of the few potential long-term starters at his position set to be available, and he carries a projected market value of just $6.2 million annually—more than a fair price for a high-volume runner,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on February 15. “The Denver Broncos should be high on Dowdle for his starting potential.”

“Denver struggled to pair Bo Nix with a consistent ground game in 2024 and is set to lose Javonte Williams in free agency,” Mosher wrote.

The Broncos ranked 16th in rushing yards as a team.

They also had the fourth-fewest yards per attempt. Williams – a second-round pick in 2021 – struggled for a second consecutive season following a devastating knee injury in 2022. The Broncos started rookie Audric Estime and young veteran Jaleel McLaughlin at least once too.

“Rico Dowdle is 26 and has just 331 career carries, which should make him an attractive free agent,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco wrote on February 14. “His best football might be in front of him.”

Prisco ranked Dowdle as the top back and the No. 36 overall projected available free agent.

Adding ‘Versatile RB’ Key for Broncos

Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and 2 touchdowns behind a maligned Cowboys offensive line, tying him for 12th-most during the regular season. He added another 249 yards and 3TDs on 39 receptions. That multi-faceted skill set could appeal to the Broncos.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler considered that part of “what’s next” for the Broncos after pairing head coach Sean Payton with Nix.

Of course, that is not the Broncos’ only need, which will impact how they allocate resources.

“With the Bo Nix-Sean Payton tandem in place for years to come, Denver can take this opportunity to elevate the offense,” Fowler wrote on February 12. “Adding a versatile running back in either free agency or high in the draft will be pivotal.

“More receiver help would be useful. Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto are among defensive stars who need new deals. The Broncos also must decide whether to extend wideout Courtland Sutton, 29, who was consistent when the team had bad quarterback play but now finally has a good one.”

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $34.8 million in space to work with this offseason. They can create more with extensions for Allen, Bonitto, and Sutton.

Williams is three years younger than Dowdle and is familiar with the Broncos’ offense. Spotrac projects Williams to have a $6.9 million annual value, suggesting a three-year, $20.6 million pact.

Sean Payton’s Comments Could Bode Well for Rico Dowdle

Williams rushed for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns on 139 attempts in 2024. He also had 346 yards on 52 catches. Payton has espoused faith that Williams would regain his rookie form before.

The head coach also mentioned the Broncos’ need for an upgrade at playmaker.

Unfortunately for Williams, Payton’s comments suggest they are indeed targeting the running back spot this offseason.

“We do do the evaluation of our team, and the purpose of that is then to establish what we call musts, needs, and wants,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we need a ‘joker.’

“A ‘joker,’ now, can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional – we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it, all right? You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs.”

Payton and the Broncos similarly used wide receiver Marvin Mims late in the season.

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups,” Payton said. “Because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”