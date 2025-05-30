Cowboys Respond to Micah Parsons’ Latest Move

Micah Parsons was absent for OTAs this week as he continues to navigate his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and expectations are high that the Cowboys will eventually lock him in with a long-term extension, likely making him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback. While talks have taken place, no deal has been finalized.

With his contract status still up in the air, Parsons’ every move is under the microscope. He attended offseason workouts in April but his ee. Still, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t overly worried about the star defender’s attendance at the voluntary workouts.

“He was going to do some traveling,” Schottenheimer said, confirming Parsons was not around. “I have not seen him yet this week. Again, my big thing with all the guys whether they’re here or not, you can get great work in and you can get ready and be mentally prepared, whether you’re Micah, who is not here, whether you’re Dak (Prescott) — it doesn’t really matter just put your work in, getting ready. There are a lot of ways to get ready and prepared. I think the league has made it very clear, all voluntary.”

Cowboys Want Micah Parsons to be Improved Leader

Parsons has rapidly established himself as one of the NFL’s most impactful defenders since being drafted 12th overall by the Cowboys in 2021. Parsons has accumulated 52.5 sacks, 256 total tackles, and nine forced fumbles over 63 games, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his first four seasons and multiple All-Pro honors. Despite missing four games in 2024 due to an ankle injury, he still recorded 12 sacks, ranking tied for fifth in the NFL.

Where the Cowboys want to see an improvement from Parsons is in the leadership department.

“Micah has to be the player that he wants to be paid as. He has to be a tremendous leader for the Dallas Cowboys,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in April. “He has the skill, he has the capacity mentally, and so for us to justify the kinds of dollars we’re talking about with any basis, he has to literally lead the way. And he’s so substantive that if he’s halfway not leading, it’s glaring. And so Micah has to really lead, I think he’s committed to do that.”

Cowboys ‘Tweaking’ Things With Dak Prescott

Parsons has been absent, but other key veterans — including CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott — have been active participants during OTAs. Prescott is returning from season-ending hamstring surgery and has looked sharp and healthy in early workouts.

Schottenheimer, who previously served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, brings familiarity with Prescott but offered a notable assessment of his quarterback’s current status.

“I think Dak is in the developmental phase. And that sounds crazy for a guy who’s played that much, but there are things we’re tweaking with Dak,” Schottenheimer said.

Prescott remains one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, pulling in $60 million annually. And like Parsons, he enters the season facing immense pressure to perform and help Dallas rebound after a disappointing 7-10 finish.