Micah Parsons Sends 2-Word Message to Cowboys on OTA Absence

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was absent from OTAs on Tuesday as his contract drama continues to drag on.

Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and it’s widely expected that the Cowboys will sign him to a long-term contract extension that would make him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league. While there has been some discussion, nothing has been agreed on.

Parsons attended the first day of OTAs but was notably absent on the second. With his contract situation unresolved, every move he makes will draw heightened scrutiny. However, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is not too concerned about Parsons being in and out of the voluntary workouts.

“When he’s here, he’s been great. And again, it’s all voluntary. So guys are in and out, some guys come to meetings, some guys come to practice, some guys are just here getting treatment and things like that,” Schottenheimer said. “And that’s not just specific to Micah, it’s specific to all the guys.”

Micah Parsons Responds to Backing From Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys have emphasized the importance of Parsons stepping into a larger leadership role amid ongoing contract negotiations. Schottenheimer praised Parsons for showing up on the first day of OTAs and earlier voluntary workouts.

“The first couple of days, we’re doing some team-building things, some (for) culture. We’re trying to create one of the greatest cultures in professional sports. Micah is going to be a leader for us. He wants to be a leader for us. He’s going to do that,” Schottenheimer said. “I felt like it was very important for him to be here to begin that process. Again, it’s a voluntary camp but the fact that he did that, means a lot to me.”

Parsons responded to the statement by his head coach on social media, writing, “Big trust!”

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Shut Down ‘Handshake Deal’ Chatter

The Cowboys and Parsons have spoken openly about their extension talks. There were reports that Parsons and Jerry Jones had a handshake deal done on his new contract but Parsons called “cap” on that in a message on social media.

Ahead of the draft, Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones said there was some distance between the number Parsons wants and what the team is offering at this point.

“You look around the league at most of these players who are getting these very top contracts, it does take time ultimately to get there, and believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we do it right now,” Jones said. “But right now, there’s a difference in what we feel is the right number, and what he feels like is the right number.”

The Cowboys have had a recent habit of dragging out contract talks. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both received lucrative deals last season, but the Cowboys went down to the wire on both. Lamb ended up missing all of training camp and Prescott’s got done just before Week 1.