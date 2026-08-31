Cowboys Set to Make Big Move After Initial Roster Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys went through the process of their initial 53-man roster cuts, and while there were surprises–UDFA Camden Brown made the team, only two legit running backs were kept–it’s also important to remember that the roster manipulation is not nearly done year. The Cowboys will hit the waiver wire on Monday, with the 12th choice, and can also sign veteran free agents or vested vets who were cut this weekend.

And they’re almost certain to do so at one position in particular: Cornerback, where the team kept the expected group of DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant, as well as surprises Caelen Carson and Ameer Speed. It is a pretty big drop-off from Durant/Revel to Carson, and Speed might be on the team more for his special teams ability than as a corner. Given the difficulty Bland has had staying healthy, it makes sense for an addition to be coming to this unit.

Cowboys Consensus: Another CB Is Coming

That was the consensus, certainly, among Cowboys beat writers after the initial cuts were announced.

ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on Twitter/X: “Cowboys keep five CBs with Ameer Speed and Caelen Carson currently on the 53. Would imagine the Cowboys will be looking for help either on wire or a vested vet.”

Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote that Speed and Carson might not want to get too comfortable with their spots. He noted: “Some of them could just be holding roster spots until Dallas makes some other moves in the next 24 hours. Cornerback depth isn’t great. It would not be a surprise to see another move at the position. The Cowboys did that last year after initial roster cuts, claiming cornerbacks Reddy Steward and Trikweze Bridges off waivers.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram agreed, writing “keep an eye on both spots” for Carsen and Speed.

Biggest notes:Tyrus Wheat in, Sam Williams outCamden Brown in, Jaydon Blue outAlijah Clark in, Julius Wood out Ajani Cornelius in, Nick Leverett outAmeer Speed and Caelen Carson in (would keep an eye on one or both of these spots tomorrow though) https://t.co/8HC572g6Ze— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 30, 2026

Adoree’ Jackson? Or … Christian Gonzalez?!

And at the Blogging the Boys analysis site, the familiar name–Adoree’ Jackson–was raised as well as a wild possibility of a trade for Patriots star Christian Gonzalez.

They write: “DaRon Bland’s durability remains a concern, and Shavon Revel still need to prove he can do it when the games count. The Cowboys have already shown interest in veteran Adoree’ Jackson (a natural fit under Christian Parker) and have been linked to bigger names such as Christian Gonzalez. Dallas must improve the cornerback room. Standing pat leaves the secondary vulnerable.”

Cowboys Making ‘Hard Decisions’

It is hard enough for a team to cut anyone who has gone through camp and perhaps has been with the team for multiple seasons, but it is even harder to tell a guy he’s made the roster, then cut him the next day. That could be the case with Carsen and maybe Speed, too. It’s not a task that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer relishes.

“These are hard decisions,” Schottenheimer said last week. “You’re affecting people’s lives and you’re trying to build a championship football team and these are big decisions. It’s not just who starts at this position or that position. It’s how does it all fit? And the one thing I think we’re all on the same page of is this statement, which is we want to build a great team and not just collect talent.”