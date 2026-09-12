Cowboys’ Extension Details Shared Their Clear Feelings on Quiet 178-Yard Weapon

The Dallas Cowboys made some interesting moves this week after giving two of their offensive weapons contract extensions.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy landed new extensions to stay with the team. Spann-Ford got a bigger, longer extension through the 2029 season.

When the news first broke about Spann-Ford, there were no details on how much money he would be getting. After receiving the final numbers, though, it does show a very different story from what Cowboys fans thought.

Dallas Cowboys Prove Their Commitment to Brevyn Spann-Ford

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer got the scoop on what the final contract extension details were for Spann-Ford’s deal. Archer shared all the numbers Spann-Ford will be getting over the next four years.

“BREVYN SPANN-FORD CONTRACT

4 years, $19.075m

Bonus: $4m

2026: $1.075m

2027: $3.25m

2028: $3.75m

2029: $5.5m He has active roster bonuses totaling $500k ’27-29 with ‘27 fully guaranteed. His ’28 base is fully guaranteed on 5th day of the league year. 2030 void year”

Spann-Ford went undrafted in 2024 when the Cowboys gave him a chance, and he took advantage of it. During his two-year NFL career, he caught 18 passes for 178 yards and 1 touchdown in 34 games.

He spent training camp battling for the backup tight end spot with Luke Schoonmaker. Spann-Ford ended up winning that battle and will be behind Jake Ferguson on the depth chart in his third year in the league.

Can Brevyn Spann-Ford Live Up to Cowboys’ Contract Extension?

Depth is clearly important for the Cowboys as they move forward. This clearly shows they have strong feelings about the type of tight end Spann-Ford can become for them.

Since joining the team in 2024, he has done everything that has been asked of him. Spann-Ford can be a major factor for the Cowboys on offense and special teams. He does both jobs well, which has helped him stay on the 53-man roster.

It raises interesting questions about how the team views him and what his role could be now. Spann-Ford will most likely get more reps on offense and contribute as a blocker and pass catcher for head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

A versatile guy like Spann-Ford can bring more creative ideas to the offense. He can help with running a route with two or three tight ends. Or he can stay in and help block on an outside run.

Spann-Ford will have a chance to show off his skills early in the season, as the Cowboys face the New York Giants. It will be the first big test of the year for him. This is his shot to prove that he earned that $19 million contract.