Cowboys CB is Forcing Dallas Into Impossible Decision at Camp

While it wasn’t a perfect day at the office for the Dallas Cowboys, their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams went a lot better than expected.

The secondary struggled early on against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Dallas’ corners settled in as the practice went on and were able to create some big plays.

Cowboys defender Justin Barron got the most attention with his three interceptions. One other Dallas defender performed well, though, and did it against the Rams’ starters.

Dallas Cowboys Got Strong Performance From Second-Year CB

During the Cowboys-Rams joint practice, one name kept popping up for making play after play: Shavon Revel Jr. ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared how Revel played great coverage against Rams star receiver Puka Nacua.

“Watched the Cowboys defense in the first team period. No big plays allowed. Shavon Revel with a PBU on deep ball from Stafford to Nacua stood out.”

The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt shared the next two great moments that Revel had in the practice. Again, it was two key moments against Nacua.

“Two other plays: Jalen Thompson got juked by Davante Adams after the catch for what would’ve been a solid gain. Puka Nacua had a step on a deep wheel route against Shavon Revel, but Revel caught up and it was incomplete.”

Two other plays: Jalen Thompson got juked by Davante Adams after the catch for what would’ve been a solid gain. Puka Nacua had a step on a deep wheel route against Shavon Revel, but Revel caught up and it was incomplete. https://t.co/TKCgD30JkK — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 11, 2026

“Rams tried a fade from inside the 10. It was Shavon Revel 1v1 against Puka Nacua. Revel high pointed it and nearly picked it. Revel has been really good today from our viewpoint. He continues to stack days.”

Revel already had a lot of people’s attention in Cowboys training camp. New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has praised Revel for showing good progress so far through the first two weeks.

Last year, Revel racked up 35 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for loss. He missed the first 10 games of his rookie season due to recovering from an ACL injury he suffered at East Carolina the previous year.

Shavon Revel’s Stock Keeps Going Up & Leaving Cowboys With Tough Choice

Revel is in a tight position battle with Cobie Durant for the CB2 job during training camp. From the first unofficial Cowboys depth chart, no clear starter has been made.

Many still believe that Durant is going to have the edge in winning the job. He has more starting experience than Revel and played well with the Rams last season.

The Cowboys still need Revel to develop into a consistent starter. His progress and development are clearly showing that he is trending in the right direction. He might be one year away from getting to that point, though.

There are still three preseason games for the Cowboys. If Revel wants to separate himself from Durant, that is going to be the time to do that.

Until then, the Cowboys have to try to decide between the two. Revel isn’t going to make it easy on them.