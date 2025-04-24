Cowboys Star Drops Major Hint on Contract Negotiations

While everyone is knee-deep in the excitement of the NFL Draft, one of the most talked-about aspects of the Dallas Cowboys right now is where the team is at with contract negotiations with star defensive end Micah Parsons. He participated in voluntary workouts this offseason, which is a great sign, but there’s no deal yet.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, the three-time All-Pro opened up about his contract negotiations and made some telling comments.

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Seems to Want a Deal Done Soon

In a piece published on the Dallas Cowboys website on April 22, Parsons responds to being asked about why he showed up at voluntary OTAs this spring.

“Everyone’s got a different perspective but, talking to Schotty, and [him] telling me how important it is for me to be there, and what he’s trying to prove and show to the team — I just thought it was important,” he said. “One, for me and my relationship with our new head coach to understand where he’s coming from and help him in any way I can to go on this run.”

He added, “Schotty’s showed up to my event, and Schotty’s been around to try and build relationships. So I feel like we’re at the point where if he asks her for me to come in for the leadership aspect, and to be around the guys, and show face, that’s something I wanna do for my coach.”

Parsons also said that “it’s not really like walking the walk” and that “it’s just me,” adding that he wants “to be a Cowboy” and that being with the team, “I feel like it’s really just being me. I’ve been as real as possible since I’ve been here.”

Micah Parsons Gives Insight on Contract Timeline

Parsons was also asked how important it was to get a deal done by training camp. His answer should make some Cowboys fans happy.

“It’s extremely important,” he said. “I mean, you really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren’t participating in camp and they’re getting off to slow starts. I don’t wanna get off to a slow start.”

He added, “I wanna hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season, and be in rhythm. It’s gonna be extremely important for me to get going and lead these guys.”

But, it’s possible, of course, that a deal won’t get made by training camp. If that’s the case, will he still show up? Again, Parsons gives a good answer.

“I’ll still be around. For me, I’ve still got to learn a playbook and I’m not so much of an iPad person where I can just keep learning,” he said. “I’ve got to walk through it. Maybe it’s so much I might not be on the field part of it, but I’ll be there learning, so that way I’m at least getting prepared to be ready for Week 1.”

For now, Dallas Cowboys fans wait and hope that their dream Parsons deal gets done before too long.