Cowboys Star Sends Piercing Message After Thanksgiving Win

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in a 27-20 victory. In the process, they snagged their first home win of the season, which is something they’ve been wanting to do for a long time.

After the win, Cowboys star Micah Parsons had some flashy words in the team’s postgame interview on Fox Sports. He also took to X to share some thoughts on the win.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Calls Out Naysayers Following Giants Game

As for the postgame interview, Parsons had an inspiring message to share with fans, his teammates and the NFL when it comes to making the postseason.

“To be honest, it’s really been why not us? Everybody counted us out,” Parsons, who led the pass rush with 1.5 sacks, said. “It was just like, enough is enough. We know who we got, we know what we can do here. And I believe in every one of these guys. I believe we are going to turn it around and make a run.”

In an additional message on X, Parsons simply wrote, “We ain’t done.”

Following the win over the Giants, Dallas is now 5-7. They’re still in play to make the playoffs, but they’ll have to perform very well over the next few weeks to make that happen, and they’ll have to do it without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s out on injury.

Parsons says there’s been “trash-talk” about the Cowboys, but he’s not listening to it.

“There has been a lot of trash-talk out there,” Parsons said in the Fox Sports interview. “Talking about, what difference can we make? Man, we still got some guys coming back… I’m telling you right now, we coming.”

Next up, Dallas will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 9.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy on Winning Dallas’ First Home Game

In the Cowboys’ postgame presser after the victory over the Giants, coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the feeling of the Cowboys winning their first home game of the season.

“I mean, you have to recognize the way we’ve played in the past here. The crowd,” McCarthy commented. “It’s an incredible place to compete. Our fans are great. So yes, it was definitely overdue. It was important to get the win on a lot of fronts, but it was really important to get a home win.”

Speaking about what he’s thankful for this Thanksgiving, McCarthy said that he’s “thankful for what each and every one of” his players “does every day.”

“The way they first start personally, how they represent the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “They do the extra. A lot is asked of them, and they never complain. They don’t blink with it, so I am very proud of them for that.”

McCarthy added, “I’m obviously thankful for what they do, what they give up. The sacrifice not only they make physically, mentally and emotionally – but what their families make,” adding that their families are a “huge part” of the success.

In the same presser, quarterback Cooper Rush was asked about the win.

“We just needed that one last week to kind of get the ball running,” Rush said. “We felt that victory feeling in the locker room postgame last week.”

Rush added that he was “really proud” of his teammates for what they did with a short week and that everyone’s “feeling good.”

