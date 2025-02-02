Cowboys Star Has 6-Word Reaction to Epic Dallas News

Sports is a wacky world, and you never know which big names are going to be traded next to send shockwaves through the community. One such trade happened on Saturday, February 1, when the Dallas Mavericks reportedly made one of the most unbelievable trades in NBA history, handing Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The deal, in addition, included the Utah Jazz.

Plenty of NBA experts and analysts have thoughts on this blockbuster trade, but those in the NFL are pretty blown away by it, too. Now, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is weighing in on the trade, and he has the best response ever.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Says What Everyone is Thinking About the Luka Doncic Trade

A few hours after the news broke about the massive Dallas Mavericks trade, Parsons took to X to give his thoughts on the matter.

“Yoo wtf going on in Dallas?” he said. It’s a simple statement but pretty much says what everyone is thinking about this trade.

Dallas trading Doncic away was so wild for a few reasons, one being that they didn’t even receive much in return. But, aside from that, Dallas gave up one of the best offensive players in the league at the peak of his performance. So, it’s a head-scratcher, to say the least.

Like Parsons, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant was also very surprised at the news and not shy about saying so.

“Idk what to say about Dallas… I’m getting ready to move.. WTF,” he posted on X shortly after the announcement.

Mavericks News is Somehow Beneficial to the Cowboys

One good thing for the Cowboys about the trade, though, is that the Cowboys are now not the most hated team in Dallas, as Randy Gurzi of Sports Illustrated points out in a February 1 feature.

In the piece, Gurzi calls the Mavs trade “shocking” and also noted that the Mavericks trade has been compared to when the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick.

“Harrison claims the move was made to help win a title, saying defense wins championships. That’s hard to agree with when a 25-year-old Dončić is being replaced with a 31-year-old Davis,” Gurzi added. “There’s simply no way to make this move seem logical, which is why the Jones family is suddenly not the most hated in the Dallas area.”

RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, in a February 2 piece, humorously notes that, the Dallas Mavericks are taking the “bad spotlight” from the Dallas Cowboys due to this trade.

“It has been a very tough few weeks, months and year at large for the Cowboys, as previously noted,” Ochoa stated. “Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones should send Nico Harrison and the Mavericks an edible arrangement for taking the heat off of them, particularly in the run-up to Super Bowl week where the Schottenheimer hire will be discussed all over the place.”

So, chin up, Cowboys fans. Things could be worse.