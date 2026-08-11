Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Takes Subtle Shot at Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys dominated headlines with their historic contract extension to defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Dallas and Williams agreed to a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension. He got $101 million guaranteed in total and $63.35 million fully guaranteed at signing, the most guaranteed at signing for a defensive tackle in NFL history.

That left many reacting to the news, with the last big domino dropping before the season. Some wonder, though, what the Cowboys were thinking with the move. Cowboys EVP and CEO Stephen Jones shared his thoughts, but it went in a different direction.

Stephen Jones Takes a Shot at Former Cowboys Defender Micah Parsons

Jones took time with the media to respond to questions about the extension. He talked about what went into the decision.

“One, let’s talk about what he does on the practice field. I mean he’s a great player and he’s one of the hardest practicing guys out there. Anytime he lines up, you feel him. He doesn’t take anything for granted, doesn’t say, ‘Hey, I got this,’ (it’s) ‘Let my play do the talking when we play a game.’ You see it. He’s the best player on the field whenever he’s out there. And so that was a big piece of it. And then the other thing is just what a man he is. He’s a leader. We didn’t have a lot of leadership on defense for the last couple of years. Now to have him and Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, I think has really picked it up over there in terms of culture and the leadership.”

Many interpreted that comment as a shot at former Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Dallas went through some issues with his contract last year, which led to him being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons was heavily criticized during his time with the Cowboys because of his podcast and for making public statements about the team. He got into hot water for calling out former head coach Mike McCarthy before he left the Cowboys in 2023.

Cowboys Seem Happier With Quinnen Williams Over Micah Parsons

Parsons and Williams are both great in their own ways as players. Williams has been a four-time Pro Bowler, while Parsons has been to five Pro Bowls in his career.

Leadership questions have always been there for Parsons, but there is more to the story than that. The way he handled the contract situation last year and his attitude on the sidelines, including sleeping during preseason games, sat wrong with the Cowboys.

Since the Parsons trade, the Cowboys brought in Clark, Gary, Caleb Downs, and so much other talent to the defense. Dallas feels very confident in the defensive unit they have entering the 2026 season.

Williams is now a cornerstone piece of the Cowboys for a long time. The hope is that he can elevate this team to new heights that Parsons was not able to do himself when he was in Dallas.