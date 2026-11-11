Cowboys Update George Pickens Injury Before Week 10

It’s been a grab bag of injuries for the Dallas Cowboys pretty much all season, and the fact that they were able to beat the Colts–as lowly as that team is these days–on the road without two of their best players, receiver George Pickens (hamstring) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) was a big positive for a team desperate for a win.

But the Cowboys’ next foe–the 49ers–are not so lowly. In fact, they are the best team in the NFL this season, at 7-1 in a tough division. The Cowboys will want some health for that game, and probably don’t have a chance to keep things close if both Pickens and Porter Jr. are not ready to go.

Cowboys Will Have George Pickens & Joey Porter Jr. at Practice

On Wednesday before practice at The Star, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave an update on who they will be looking at, injury-wise, out on the field. Schottenheimer noted that both tight end Jake Ferguson and Tyler Goodson will be out of practice, but that edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, returner KaVontae Turpin and receiver Jonathan Mingo will get a look to see how healthy they are.

So will Pickens and Porter Jr.

Said Schottenheimer: “Fergie and Goody will not practice today. A bunch of guys banged up. We’ll see who moves around OK today. Probably Ezeirukau and Mingo probably won’t do much today. Will get Mingo, Turp, GP and JPJ out there, see what they can do. And then Malik Hooker has been excused for a personal matter.

Kickoff against the 49ers will come on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. at AT&T Stadium.