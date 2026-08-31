Cowboys Being Urged to Upgrade 2 Positions After Roster Cutdowns

The Dallas Cowboys secured the last spot on their 53-man roster, but that doesn’t mean they won’t do anything else to help the team.

Dallas made some surprising cuts, including Sam Williams and Jaydon Blue, leaving some questions for the roster. Edge rusher and running back might not be the positions they should add to, though.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox looked at bargain free agents at each position after cuts were made. Knox has two positions the Cowboys could consider signing players for.

Dallas Cowboys Could Look at a Linebacker in Free Agency

The first position Knox suggested was at linebacker for the Cowboys. His top three bargain free agents were Bobby Wagner, Tyrel Dodson, and Elandon Roberts.

“Linebacker Bobby Wagner is probably only interested in playing for a contender at this point in his career. However, the future Hall of Famer should be willing to join a playoff hopeful on a relatively budget-friendly deal.” “Tyrel Dodson doesn’t carry the lengthy resume that Wagner does, but the 28-year-old possesses long-term starting potential.” “Elandon Roberts was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after making 16 starts for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. The 32-year-old has 30 starts over the past two seasons and 121 for his career.”

Dodson would be a good younger player for the Cowboys to add. While Wagner and Roberts are solid players, Dallas should keep its youth movement alive on defense.

Cornerback is Another Position Cowboys Could Consider Adding

Knox also suggested cornerback. Possible top-bargain targets included Kenny Moore II, Adoree’ Jackson, and Trevon Diggs.

“Moore is a terrific target for teams seeking production and positional versatility in the secondary. He recently turned 31 and made just seven starts in 2025, but he also has 111 starts on his resume and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 87.8 in coverage last season. Adoree’ Jackson is another seasoned vet whose presence on the open market is a bit surprising. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jackson has drawn interest from “a few teams” over the summer.” “Trevon Diggs was once one of the biggest takeaway threats in the NFL, but he hasn’t quite been the same since his 2023 knee injury. He’s still only 27, though, and showed during the preseason that he can still make a play on the ball.”