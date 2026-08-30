Cowboys Waive 129-Yard 2025 Draft Pick After Breakout Preseason

With the Dallas Cowboys closing in on finalizing their 53-man roster, there are more big names being let go from the team.

Several interesting players are on the list of cuts. While most of the names are not surprising to many, one name has emerged that will have Cowboys fans’ attention.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys have waived running back Jaydon Blue from the team. Dallas selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys Officially Move on From Jaydon Blue

Blue was the leading rusher of the Cowboys in the preseason. He finished with 94 yards on 23 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per touch. Blue caught 2 passes for 15 yards.

Last season, Blue only played in five games with the Cowboys. He rushed 38 times for 129 yards and 1 touchdown. He also caught 1 pass for 5 yards in the regular season.

Blue was competing for the RB2 job and looked like he was going to secure it. Malik Davis was also fighting for that job, and some believed Davis could get it before Blue was ready to fill in.

The Cowboys just waived Phil Mafah as well. Mafah was selected in the seventh round, with Blue in the same draft class.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on Blue entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent. He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles. Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.”

Will Jaydon Blue Be Brought Back to the Cowboys Soon?

The Cowboys’ running back position took an interesting turn with Blue getting waived from the team. He has a strong chance of being brought back onto the team if he clears waivers.

Blue should be signed to the practice squad if the Cowboys want him back. He played well enough that even if Dallas didn’t bring him back, another NFL team would sign him.

Preseason showed Blue can be an efficient backup running back. He just needs his chance to play on the field. If Blue is back on the Cowboys, he will have some work to do to get himself back on the active roster.