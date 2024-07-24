Dak Prescott’s Deal Will ‘Hit 70 Million’ Amid Cowboys Uncertainty: Analyst

The longer the Dallas Cowboys wait, the more Dak Prescott’s contract value will go up.

As is the case with NFL salary cap economics, the latest elite player at his position to sign a new contract usually resets the market for deals. That means if Prescott waits until after his fellow peers — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the Miami Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa — signs a deal, he will likely set a new mark for quarterbacks in terms of contract money.

While that thought isn’t so far fetched, this latest one might be. According to Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, an NFL source tells him that with patience, Prescott’s contract value will reach $70 million annually.

“On the way to Dak seeking a ‘highest-paid-player-ever’ offer, one NFL source tells CowboysCountry.com that with ‘patience,’ Prescott’s value will hit $70 million annually,” writes Fisher.

Why Dak Prescott is More Likely to Earn $60 Million Annually

Again, the “highest-paid player” distinction isn’t out of the cards. If Prescott waits to sign his new deal with the Cowboys — assuming the two sides work it out — or the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback signs a new contract with another team next offseason, he’ll likely become the highest-paid player ever. Prescott is easily one of the top quarterbacks in the league and is coming off of a career year after finishing as the top runner-up in MVP voting.

However, one has to keep in mind that the highest-paid player on an annual basis is the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence at $55 million.

Even assuming Tagovailoa and Love reset the market with their own deals exceeding that average, $70 million is a bit much. The notion of Prescott earning a $60 million deal on an annual basis next offseason is a more conceivable possibility.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini offers a more reasonable projection. She writes that the Packers and Love will likely complete a deal early in training camp that will reset the market for quarterbacks. She then suggests that Prescott could become the first $60 million-per-year player in NFL history.

“However, Love might only hold that title for a few weeks — that’s because the Dallas Cowboys are working hard to get Dak Prescott’s deal don,” writes Russini. “Prescott could be the first quarterback to break the $60 million-per-year barrier.”

Why Cowboys’ Patience is Setting Table for Record-Setting Deals

The longer the Cowboys wait on a deal for Prescott, the more of a problem it becomes when it comes to their salary cap. That’s because they’re also dealing with the situation of CeeDee Lamb — who will hold out of training camp without a new deal — and star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is also expected to reset the market at his position with his latest contract.

“Dak Prescott is setting up to become the highest paid QB. WR CeeDee Lamb is holding out to become the league’s highest paid non-QB OLB Micah Parsons will then want to become the next, highest paid non-QB,” writes Spotrac. “The #Cowboys are literally bidding against themselves to retain their core.”

Further complicating matters is that the Cowboys’ negotiations with both Prescott and Lamb have been “quiet” as training camp begins, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

While the $70 million per year value for Prescott may be a bit high, don’t be surprised at all if the veteran quarterback earns $60 million per year on his next deal.