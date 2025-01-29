Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Honest on Future After Schottenheimer Hire

Dak Prescott knows his future with the Dallas Cowboys is now directly tied to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer — a fact he is comfortable with.

Prescott attended on Monday as the Cowboys officially introduced Schottenheimer as the team’s next head coach. It seemed appropriate, considering Schottenheimer has served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons and as a consultant for a year before that.

“Just wanted to go support him. One, proud of him, proud of taking advantage of this opportunity, and two, I know the approach he’s going to have,” Prescott said. “I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be here with you and for you.’ Not only that, what, he signs for four years? I got four years left on my contract. He’s tied directly to my future, so let’s go be the best that we can in these four years.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Praises Shotty

Prescott signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys worth $240 million prior to the season, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. How those next four years play out will rely heavily on his play and Schottenheimer’s coaching.

“I mean, Shotty means a lot to me. He’s been a consistent man, and I think that’s a part of why he’s gotten this job in his time being here. So somebody that shows you the character that is consistent with what they do, that is supportive to me,” Prescott said. “Anything that has happened to me these three years on the field or off the field, I got a message or check-in on that.”

Schottenheimer has not called plays during his tenure in Dallas. However, “continuity” was a big point for Prescott and the Cowboys.

“The simple conversation I had with Jerry, post the decision of Mike walking, was simply that, the continuity. They wanted to keep continuity,” Prescott said. “Obviously had a lot of success with this group, with these men, and knew this was important to me. And Schotty has been a huge factor in that, setting up the game plan, creating the game plan.”

Schottenheimer Says Cowboys Will Win Championships With Dak Prescott

The respect between Schottenheimer and Prescott is mutual. The Cowboys new head coach stressed that he has a solid foundation built with his franchise quarterback.

“Dak and I have an incredible relationship,” Schottenheimer said. “Just like I have an incredible relationship with all these guys. Dak and I know how to push each other’s buttons. We know how to have hard conversations.”

And he’s also bullish about the near future with Prescott at the helm.

“My vision for him is he’s one of the best,” Schottenheimer said. “And through the coaching that he’s going to get. Through the hours and hours of time that he and I will spend together, he’s going to play elite-level football. And he’s going to lead us to championships.”

Prescott passed for 1,978 yards in eight games last season with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was an MVP finalist the year prior, passing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.