Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Gets Stern Warning Before Crucial Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys defense has received plenty of scrutiny entering Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. But in addition to that unit, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan criticized Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“For his part, Dak Prescott also made some questionable decisions with the football, including an inexplicable interception before the half that helped New York go up by a touchdown,” wrote Sullivan.

Facing the Washington Commanders next, Dallas could be facing an early-season turning point. That’s what Sullivan appeared to imply this week, as he put the Cowboys on notice.

The CBS analyst ranked the Cowboys at No. 1 on his list of teams that most badly need a victory during Week 2. If that doesn’t happen, and Prescott isn’t flawless, then Sullivan sees the quarterback coming under major fire after Sunday.

“If the defense doesn’t show signs of life and/or Prescott turns the ball over at a critical juncture again as they head home to face the Commanders, the Cowboys will be a Defcon 1,” Sullivan wrote. “That would not only mean they’ve fallen to 0-2 for the season, but also that they’ve dropped two divisional games in the process, which could prove monumental for tiebreakers later this season.

“When you consider an international matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and then a road matchup against the Texans in Week 4, things could start slipping quickly for Jerry Jones’ club, so a win here would do a lot to calm the nerves around AT&T Stadium.”

Cowboys Badly Need Win vs. Commanders

Getty CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued Brian Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys need a win worst than any other NFL team in Week 2.

Looking ahead at the schedule, and it makes sense Week 2 is a near must-win game for the Cowboys. It’s at least as much of a must-win as a team can have on the second weekend of the season.

The schedule, though, is one thing. With a loss in Week 2, the Cowboys would fall to 0-2 inside the NFC East, and that would be without playing the defending division champions.

Simply put, the Cowboys can’t afford to lose back-to-back games to the division’s bottom feeders from a year ago.

Last season, Dallas went 4-2 in the division, including 3-1 versus the New York Giants and Commanders. If the Cowboys lose Sunday, the best they could do in the NFC East this season would be to match that 4-2 record, and that would require sweeping the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott Under Pressure Entering Commanders Matchup

Getty CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan sent a pretty strong warning to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before Week 2.

Prescott largely escaped major criticism after losing to the Giants in Week 1. The quarterback and his unit did their job in the second half Sunday night; they just only had the ball twice in the final two quarters.

But Sullivan correctly pointed to Prescott’s interception as a key moment in the loss. If a similar mistake occurs again in another loss, the quarterback could face major criticism.

The pressure is arguably already mounting for Prescott. Not only does he likely feel he has to outscore every opponent to win, but after Week 1, he could start pressing due to the lack of possessions.

If the Commanders follow a similar ball-control game plan as the Giants, any mistake Prescott and the offense makes will be magnified. Fewer opportunities makes every throw and drive even more critical.

Clearly, Prescott and the Cowboys face a lot of pressure in Week 2. They almost have to respond with a win if they are going to be a contender this season.