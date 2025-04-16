Dak Prescott Gets Special Message as Cowboys Star Steps Away

Tyron Smith signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, officially walking away from the game. But during his retirement press conference, the big offensive tackle gave a very special shoutout to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Smith spent 13 of his 14 seasons in Dallas, the majority of those with Prescott as his quarterback. He logged eight Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro on five occasions (two first-team and three second-team selections). Smith spent last season with the New York Jets, starting 10 games.

But during a day about him and his contributions, Smith took a moment to single out Prescott.

“I also want to recognize Dak Prescott,” Smith said. “One of the best teammates I ever had. Dak cares deeply about everyone in the locker room, and he’s more than a teammate, he’s a lifelong friend. And I’ll always have your back. You’ll always be QB1 to me.”

Injuries Played Role in Smith’s Retirement Decision

Smith was one of the best at his position for over a decade. But injuries started taking their toll, leading to his decision to step away from the game. He ended last season with the Jets on injured reserve with a neck injury.

“After this past year and over the years of injuries and things like that, it just kind of felt like it was the right time to hang it up,” Smith said. “I don’t want to be that guy down the line where I’m struggling, and I want to be healthy for my kids.”

In all, Smith started 171 games — 161 with the Cowboys and 10 with the Jets. He started every game he appeared in during his career.

Cowboys Didn’t Want to Part Ways With Tyron Smith

Play

Smith left the Cowboys for the Jets last season. For owner Jerry Jones, it was hard to see Smith in another jersey.

“It was like losing a family member when he went to the Jets. Really was,” Jones said. “And I couldn’t talk to him. I couldn’t have small talk. We had some great times in his career about things that you could talk personal about … I had a tough time talking picking up that phone when he left us. So it was with great pleasure that I put that old ‘Jones,’ on this contract today that will be the last one he signs in the NFL.”

Smith has a stacked resume but is missing a Super Bowl. It’s something that Jones dubbed a “tragedy.”

“It is a tragedy that we didn’t get a Super Bowl with you sitting out there at that left tackle, and sitting there with many of the other players that you mentioned here today. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what you’ve accomplished in the NFL Tyron, and that doesn’t take away from the respect that you see in this room.”

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a 7-10 seasons. A key will be keeping Smith’s buddy, Prescott, healthy. The Cowboys quarterback is coming off a hamstring injury that limited him to eight games last season.