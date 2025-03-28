Cowboys Trade Idea Sends $240 Million Star to Steelers

If the Dallas Cowboys were to shock the NFL world by making Dak Prescott available, there would instantly be multiple teams interested in acquiring the 31-year-old. Prescott is still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, and despite some of the criticism he faces from Dallas fans, he’d be an excellent player for many teams around the NFL.

One team in particular that could use the veteran is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are reportedly interested in adding a veteran quarterback this offseason, but with options dwindling on the market, they might not have many places to go.

That’s where Prescott could come in.

Ryan Heckman of FanSided proposed a trade idea for him to land in Pittsburgh, naming them one of three fits in a trade, and adding that the Steelers would become instant Super Bowl contenders with him on the roster.

“The other obvious team who would come calling is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are awaiting a decision by Aaron Rodgers at the moment. Prescott is younger and, quite frankly, the much better option over Rodgers at this point.

“Dak would make the Steelers a legitimate Super Bowl contender, without question… They have newly-acquired DK Metcalf alongside George Pickens and will likely add to their back field. Plus, you can’t get much better than the consistency from Mike Tomlin over the years,” Heckman wrote.

Is Prescott Available?

There have been conflicting reports over the past few days on the potential availability of Prescott. Some have suggested that he could be available, while others have stated that there isn’t a chance that the Dallas Cowboys would move on from him.

These rumors stem from Bruce Drennan, who reported there was a deal in place for Prescott to go to the Cleveland Browns.

“Get ready for this one,” he said on his show. “I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns’ organization — a couple. I heard, since our last show, that part of the reason why Myles Garrett was so willing to sign this extension — yeah, money, money, money — the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade for Dak Prescott.”

Should the Cowboys Trade Him?

The chances of the Dallas Cowboys trading Prescott now seem slim. If this conversation were to happen before the 2025 draft, it could be something that’s talked about.

The 2025 NFL draft class isn’t filled with many star quarterbacks. The same could be said for 2026, but at least a few potential franchise guys are in that draft class.

Unless the Cowboys could trade up for one of the top two quarterbacks available, which doesn’t seem likely unless they want to part ways with multiple picks and players, running it back with Prescott appears to be the best plan, and it isn’t a bad one.

Remember that when Prescott was on the field, the Cowboys were one of the better teams in the NFL over the past few years.

One down year for the Cowboys when Prescott was hurt doesn’t change that.

However, there are financial reasons to think about getting rid of him, which confuses things a bit. Still, unless something drastic changes, the Cowboys don’t have much reason to entertain this thought unless they get an offer that’s too good to pass up.