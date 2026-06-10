Dak Prescott Shares Thoughts on George Pickens Situation

It is little surprise that the Dallas Cowboys‘ All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens has not been attending OTAs, having been franchise tagged by the organization this past spring after a breakout 1,400+ yard receiving season in 2025, during which he also caught 9 touchdowns.

However, his lack of attendance has permeated significant ripple effects around the media world, with much of the discourse surrounding his absence concerning whether he will show up for mandatory minicamp, which starts in a week on June 16.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer assured reporters that the former Pittsburgh Steelers would be at the facility come mid-June, but the story has remained one of the biggest in Cowboys media this offseason nonetheless.

And speaking to Jon Machota of The Athletic on June 9, quarterback Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the situation with Pickens.

Dak Prescott Speaks About George Pickens

“They were great,” Prescott said about his throwing sessions with Pickens back in April.

“George is George. He’s great. He’s awesome. His personality, excitement, his energy. He was consistent, consistent as it’s been, those times that I got to throw with him. And honestly, just even communicating with him through phone, as we have in these last couple of weeks, George is great.” The quarterback continued.

Instead of cautious optimism or even slight nerves that the 25-year old may not show up next week, Prescott expressed excitement for seeing Pickens, and claimed that his wideout is doing just fine.

“I’m excited about where he’s going to be. I’m excited about when he gets in, and the work that we’re gonna have, to build off of. But, yeah, George is George and he is fine.”

Prescott also spoke more specifically about Pickens potential future participation at mandatory minicamp next week.

“I would love for him to be in, but even if he’s in, I doubt that he’s going full, jumping in on the team (drills). I would hope not, to be honest. Just protecting him, being smart. Just hope he gets in, just to see some of the new guys, meet some of the new guys. I’m sure he’ll be in.” Prescott said.

Cowboys’ Offense Keeping Continuity in 2026

Unlike the defense, which could easily sport up to 7-8 new starters by Week 1, the Cowboys’ starting offense is set to remain almost exactly the same as the year prior.

Fourth round rookie tackle Drew Shelton was bought in primarily as cover on the line, as was free agent addition and the former Atlanta Falcons‘ third round center Matt Hennessey.

But by and large things are very much “as you were” on offense; a prospect that will likely excite Prescott and Schottenheimer, who posted the #2 ranked unit in 2025.

The biggest potential change could end up coming not from a new addition but from an impressive second-stringer. 2024 seventh round tackle Nathan Thomas filled in impressively for the struggling third-year tackle Tyler Guyton.

Despite Guyton having been selected over 200 before Thomas in the 2024 NFL Draft, there have been murmurings that the former TCU product’s starting spot could be in doubt in 2026.