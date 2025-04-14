Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Trade Pitch Moves Prescott, No. 12 for $112M Steelers Star

Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt
The Dallas Cowboys have been in some interesting trade rumors over the past few months, mainly with Dak Prescott and others on the roster. 

However, moving Prescott now doesn’t make much sense, unless the Cowboys landed a franchise quarterback in return or a draft haul they couldn’t pass up on. 

Despite that reality, some have now suggested to trade Prescott for T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, who proposed a trade that would move Prescott and the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Steelers for Watt, one of the best Edge rushers in the NFL. 

“TJ Watt for Dak Prescott & a first-round pick swap — who says no? Steelers get a QB and avoid the contract + get pick #12. Cowboys get Pick #21 + Watt & get to be see what Milton can do. They’d have the best D line in the NFL and would give them an actual chance in the NFC East,” Benkert said.

Is Watt Available?

While the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much reason to move on from Prescott, the same might not be said for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their All-Pro. According to a report from Mark Kaboly of the “Pat McAfee Show,” he believes there’s something to keep an eye on with the Steelers and Watt. 

It makes the situation much more interesting, but moving on from Prescott might not make sense, even if the Steelers are open for business on the veteran. 

“After talking to people, I’d keep an eye on this #Steelers T.J. Watt contract situation moving forward a little more closely. It doesn’t appear that the IG picture (below) he posted yesterday was just by chance. I’d imagine an extension is still going to eventually get done, but the price tag just might be a tad bit higher than some anticipated,” he wrote.

Cowboys Shouldn’t Make This Trade

In a perfect world, the Dallas Cowboys would be able to add Watt without giving up Prescott. If they could move the 12th overall pick for him, that would be something to consider. 

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also looking for a franchise quarterback, and unless somebody falls to the 12th pick, there isn’t much of a reason for them to want that pick. 

Regarding Prescott, who’s coming off a tough injury after ending his season with a hamstring ailment, he told reporters on Friday that he could play a game if he had to right now, and that he’s close to where he wants to be. 

“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott said, per ESPN. “It’s about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games] — whatever we get to when the time’s right.”

“I’m getting close to where I want to be. I don’t want to put a percentage on it,” Prescott said. “I know we’ve got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all.”

This is a positive sign for the Cowboys.

Ultimately, in no way should they trade a franchise quarterback for Watt, unless there’s more to the trade to help them find a franchise quarterback again.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

