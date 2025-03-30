Cowboys Send Message on Trade for QB After Dak Prescott Update

The Dallas Cowboys feel good about where Dak Prescott is in his rehab but are not satisfied with the composition of their quarterback room and could turn to a trade to add depth.

Prescott had surgery on his hamstring on Nov. 13. The injury limited him to just eight games last season.

“Dak’s doing great,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “He’s very thrilled with where he is, and I know the trainers are too. I feel like he’s doing a hell of a job.” The Cowboys don’t expect Prescott to miss any time next season, although he could be limited in offseason workouts. “He’ll have some limitations yea, but you know Dak, he’s a worker. We’re thrilled with where he is,” Jones said. Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys ahead of last season. The deal is the richest annually in NFL history. Videos and photos recently emerged of Prescott working out with his teammates. The group included receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks. Cowboys Will Exhaust All Options Looking for Backup Options Prescott does not have a lengthy injury history. But coming off a serious hamstring injury is some cause for concern. The Cowboys want to be prepared if he misses time and don’t have a proven backup behind Prescott. Cooper Rush — Prescott’s long-time backup — bolted for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Will Grier is the only other quarterback on the roster. “Yes, still an option that we’re looking at… We can do it via trade, what can do it via what’s available out there… trade is one of them and certainly signing available guys are one of them,” Jones said on the backup QB spot. “I think we look at the full package, you’re probably not going to get all things just right or exactly what you want, but at the same time you want to get the very best guy that we think gives us the best chance to go out and compete with [Will] Grier and be good in that room with Dak and Grier and whoever else we add.” Grier was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He bounced around the last few seasons, which featured a couple of stops with the Cowboys. He’s 0-2 as a starter in his career, passing for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. Cowboys Not Looking to Trade Dak Prescott

Rumors surfaced this week about the Cowboys potentially trading Prescott to the Cleveland Browns. The report was quickly shot down by NFL Network insider Jane Slater.

“I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns,” Slater said. “In fact, texts with two sources tell me ‘fake news’ and ‘absolutely not’ before this gets any sort of wheels.”