Dak Prescott Gets Honest on Cowboys Trade for Joe Milton

The Dallas Cowboys traded for Joe Milton earlier this offseason and Dak Prescott is excited to have a new face in the quarterback room.

The Cowboys sent the New England Patriots a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 171) in exchange for Milton, who was a sixth-round pick last year. Dallas also received a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217) in the deal.

Dallas needed a capable backup with Cooper Rush leaving in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens. Prescott had nothing but good things to say about Rush, who spent the majority of his eight-year career with the Cowboys.

“I don’t know if I could put a value on what Cooper Rush has meant to me throughout my career,” Prescott said recently. “You’re talking about a guy who approaches the game the right way and is a real man off the field. A true leader in what he does. Baltimore is getting a hell of a guy to add to that quarterback room.”

Dak Prescott ‘Excited’ Over Addition of Joe Milton

Play

The quarterback room looks different than it did a year ago, but Prescott doesn’t plan to change his approach to how he works with his fellow quarterbacks.

“Anybody that’s played with me or been in that quarterback room knows that all I care about is everybody pushing everybody and getting better,” Prescott told reporters. “I’ve already worked with Will (Grier) for years, know his mindset. I’m excited to add Joe to the room and I know Will is as well.”

Milton is an interesting prospect with a rocket arm. He’s looked solid in his minimal game action, passing for 241 yards and a touchdown in his lone start last season with New England. Milton said shortly after arriving in Dallas that he had touched base with Prescott and was ready to get to work.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Michael Irvin Warns Dak Prescott About Joe Milton

Play

Some believe Milton has enough upside to eventually challenge Prescott for the starting job. Cowboys legend Michael Irvin even warned that if Prescott can’t stay healthy, it could open the door for Milton to make his move.

“Don’t give this kid a chance, Dak. Don’t give this kid a chance,” Irvin said. “You better stay healthy, stay ready, stay on the football field. Now remember, you [are] making 60 [million dollars] a year, this kid [is] only making one. One million a year. If you give him a chance on the field, it’s going to get ugly.”

Prescott is coming off a season-ending hamstring injury that limited him to eight games last season. He had surgery in November but is confident he won’t miss any meaningful time.

“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott said in early April. “It’s about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time’s right.”